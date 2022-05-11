Boon or bane? Indian Railways’ 'baby berths’ experiment gets mixed response   

The Indian Railways’ special gift of foldable 'baby berths' to new mothers has attracted a mixed response. Several netizens have applauded the initiative while others see it as a hinderance and insecure addition.

The small but unique gift of these berths on Mother's Day was envisaged to help new mothers travel with young children comfortably.

Thanks to Indian railways Lucknow division to introduce baby births. For sure it will help mothers to sleep comfortably with their infant babies. @Indianrlyinfo @IRCTCofficial — Vineet (@Vineet0724) May 10, 2022 ×

These small berths were attached to the regular ones to accommodate a new born comfortably. As of now, these berths have been introduced on select trains on a trial basis.

On the initiative, some positive responses from netizens have come. Vineet, a user on Twitter, said, “Thanks to Indian Railways Lucknow division to introduce baby berths. For sure, it will help mothers to sleep comfortably with their infant babies.”

Not a good design at all!



no mother would keep her baby on that side, also there is more risk of anythng might fall from upper births on it. The guard hole is big enough for a baby to escape out and it seems too risky.



Good initiative, bt 👎👎👎 — Shariful Islam (@shariful_islam_) May 11, 2022 ×

Some netizens have also shared their concern over the new berths. “Not a good design at all! No mother would keep her baby on that side, also there is more risk of anything falling from upper berths on it. The guard hole is big enough for a baby to escape out and it seems too risky. Good initiative, but no,” said Shariful Islam in a tweet.

Along with the reactions, there also seems to be no way to directly book these berths at the moment, media reports said.

Have you done risk assessment for this ? As I can see several issues no 1 it’s open and n’abat can fall off no 2 people from the next birth can tip over and fall on baby no 3 passengers sleeping on upper births accidentally drop object and injure the baby — tina (@tina_rishi) May 10, 2022 ×

A passenger, who wants to travel on such lower berths where adjacent baby berths are present, will have to approach the ticket collector on-board the train to swap seats with someone, who is already travelling on such a berth.

