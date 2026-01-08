Google Preferred
  Wion
  India
  Bone-chilling cold tightens grip on J&K and Ladakh; Drass freezes at –24.7°C, Srinagar records season's lowest at minus 5.1

Bone-chilling cold tightens grip on J&K and Ladakh; Drass freezes at –24.7°C, Srinagar records season's lowest at minus 5.1

Idrees Lone
Authored By Idrees Lone
Published: Jan 08, 2026, 13:02 IST | Updated: Jan 08, 2026, 13:04 IST
Bone-chilling cold tightens grip on J&K and Ladakh; Drass freezes at –24.7°C, Srinagar records season's lowest at minus 5.1

A view of a snow-covered area from Tiger Hills as Drass (Jan 3) Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

A brutal cold wave has tightened its grip on Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh, with Srinagar, Gulmarg and Sonamarg recording season’s lowest temperatures. Drass plunged below minus 24°C as Chillai Kalan deepens, with more cold nights and light snowfall forecast.

A severe cold wave has gripped Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, with several locations across both Union Territories recording the lowest temperatures of the season on Thursday (Jan 8). As forecast by the Meteorological Department, temperatures have witnessed a sharp and sudden drop across major districts, significantly intensifying the winter chill.

Srinagar continued to reel under intense cold, with the mercury settling at minus 5.1 degrees Celsius. Srinagar Airport recorded an even lower temperature of minus 6.8 degrees Celsius, marking the lowest of the season. The world-famous ski resort of Gulmarg recorded a minimum temperature of minus 9.2 degrees Celsius. South Kashmir’s tourist resort of Pahalgam followed closely, registering a low of minus 8.6 degrees Celsius. Elsewhere in South Kashmir, Shopian recorded a minimum temperature of minus 7.8 degrees Celsius, while Pulwama shivered at minus 6.8 degrees. In Central Kashmir, the resort town of Sonamarg registered a temperature of minus 9.8 degrees Celsius, the lowest recorded in the Kashmir Division today.

Ladakh continued to remain the coldest region in the country, with temperatures plunging further across the high-altitude areas. Leh town recorded a minimum temperature of minus 14.6 degrees Celsius, while Kargil shivered at minus 13.4 degrees. Drass remained the coldest inhabited place in the region, with the mercury dipping to a bone-chilling minus 24.7 degrees Celsius, followed by Nyoma, which recorded a minimum temperature of minus 20.1 degrees Celsius.

The Kashmir Valley is currently experiencing Chillai Kalan, the harshest and coldest phase of winter. The 40-day period began on December 21.

MeT forecast

The Meteorological Department (MeT) has forecast partly to generally cloudy conditions, with the possibility of light snowfall over isolated higher reaches of North, Central, and South Kashmir. The department has also predicted a significant fall in minimum temperatures until January 10, after which temperatures are likely to rise by 1–2°C. Meanwhile, moderate fog is expected to prevail over the plains of the Jammu division, with dense fog at isolated places likely to continue over the next two days.

