/'If you invade their space, they will attack': Supreme Court weighs in on stray dog safety concerns, calls for more empathy in treatment

The Supreme Court on Wednesday (January 7) raised concerns over the unpredictability of stray dogs while hearing arguments related to the growing street canine issue. The bench observed that it is difficult to determine an animal’s temperament at any given time, responding to claims that compassion towards dogs prevents attacks. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the petitioners, argued that animals generally respond peacefully when treated with care and empathy. He submitted that aggressive behaviour often occurs only when their territory is disturbed.

Justice Vikram Nath, however, pointed out that the issue goes beyond dog bites and includes the fear and threat posed to the public. “It is impossible to know which dog may turn aggressive at what time,” the judge said, highlighting daily safety concerns faced by citizens. As a possible solution, Sibal suggested that problematic dogs could be reported to authorities, sterilised, and then returned to their original locations.

The matter was heard by a three-judge bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria, who expressed serious reservations about the presence of stray animals on public roads and highways. Earlier, on November 7, 2025, the Supreme Court had ordered the removal of stray dogs from sensitive locations such as schools, hospitals, railway stations, bus terminals, and sports facilities, directing that they be relocated to shelters after sterilisation and vaccination.

During the hearing, senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, representing animal welfare organisations, alleged harassment of people, especially women, who feed stray dogs. He claimed that dogs are frequently subjected to extreme cruelty, including poisoning and physical abuse.