Blast in Peshawar injures eight; reports suggest suicide attack targetted security forces

In Pakistan's Peshawar, a suicide blast near a security forces' vehicle in the Hayatabad area on Tuesday (July 18th) has injured eight people.

As per a Geo TV report, while the initial counts put the number of injured at eight, police have cordoned off the area.

Reportedly, the target of this suicide attack were officials of the security forces.

According to the police, of the eight injured people, two are in critical condition, and all the injured have been shifted to the Hayatabad Medical Complex. A blast has been reported near a security forces vehicle in Peshawar's Hayatabad, Phase 6 vicinity -- The blast is speculated to be a suicide attack, per media report. #Pakistan — Anas Mallick (@AnasMallick) July 18, 2023 × Afghanistan Taliban and crime in Pakistan The return of the Afghan Taliban to power in August 2021 has reportedly led to a surge in terrorist attacks in Pakistan.

According to a report by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), an independent think tank, the country has witnessed a 79 per cent increase in terror activities during the first half of 2023.

The report highlights that 271 militant attacks have occurred during this period, resulting in the loss of 389 lives and injuring 656 individuals. Responding to the increasing militant activity, Pakistani security forces have intensified their efforts. As per Geo TV, Pakistani forces have killed 236 militants and arrested 295 suspected militants across the country in the same six-month period. Previous blasts The Tuesday blast comes after two similar attacks in Balochistan earlier this month, which led to the martyrdom of 12 soldiers.

Dawn reports that the two attacks which took place on the same day led to Pakistan military's highest single-day toll from terrorist attacks reported this year.

(With inputs from agencies)

