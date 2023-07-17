No construction of building on plot of century-old Hindu temple will be allowed: Karachi mayor

The Sindh government came into action on Sunday after the reports of the demolition of over a century-old-temple in Soldier Bazaar surfaced and promised that construction of any commercial building would not be allowed on a plot which has been emptied after razing the Hindu place of worship.

The Hindu community had claimed that 150-year-old Mari Mata Temple in Soldier Bazaar was demolished after the property was sold to a builder allegedly by using ‘fake documents’.

Although the claim of the community about temple's demolition was contested by the provincial government, it asked police and local administration to stop any kind of demolition or construction work going on at the piece of land that once had the century-old temple.

Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab, speaking to the Dawn, said that Hindu Panchayat had owned the plot and had been trying to ascertain facts.

“[I] have checked. No such demolition of the Mandir has taken place and Mandir is still intact. The administration has intervened and Hindu Panchayat has been asked to assist police in ascertaining the true facts. I will keep everyone posted on this. The Pakistan Peoples Party stands with people of all communities," Wahab tweeted. Have checked. No such demolition of the Mandir has taken place & Mandir is still intact. Administration has intervened & Hindu Panchayat has been asked to assist police in ascertaining the true facts. Will keep everyone posted on this. PPP stands with people of all communities https://t.co/dUKauDtWuZ pic.twitter.com/xu9mN5hbin — Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui (@murtazawahab1) July 16, 2023 × Meanwhile, the officials confirmed, “No more activity [demolition or construction work] is going on at the site. The police would check records, determine the facts and countercheck the claims of both sides."

According to initial reports published in the Dawn, two Hindu temples, one of which was built around 150 years ago, were desecrated in the Sindh province of Pakistan within 24 hours. Demolition of temple in Karachi The first incident took place on Saturday morning in Karachi when some men razed the old Mari Mata Temple in Soldier Bazaar. According to a report published by Dawn newspaper, the locals informed that the demolition of the temple took place when there was no electricity in the area.



The entire structure was demolished using diggers and a bulldozer and only the outer walls and the main gate of the temple were left intact. The residents stated that police vehicles were present at the scene and providing “cover” to the men who were carrying out the demolition, stated the report.

ALSO READ | 10,000 people gather in Texas to recite Bhagavad Gita celebrating Guru Purnima

“It is a very old mandir. It is said to have been built over 150 years ago,” said Shri Ram Nath Mishra, priest of another nearby temple, adding: "The temple covered about 400 to 500 square yards and there had been talk of land grabbers having their eye on it". He said the temple was under the management of Karachi's Madrasi Hindu community. Authorities called temple 'dangerous' The authorities had stated that the old structure of the temple was dangerous and may topple any day. Because of this, most of the deities had been temporarily moved out from the temple by the mandir management.



“But last night the Mari Mata Mandir was just flattened,” Mishra stated. The minority community appealed Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, the Pakistan-Hindu Council and the Inspector General of Sindh police to look into the matter. Rockets launched at another temple In the second incident which happened on Sunday, a Hindu temple was allegedly attacked by a gang of dacoits with “rocket launchers” in Kashmore region, Sindh. The place of worshipping along with the adjoining homes which belonged to the Hindu families were attacked by the assailants, as reported by Dawn.



Locals stated that the assailants fired indiscriminately after which a police unit led by Kashmore-Kandhkot SSP Irfan Sammo reached the scene. The police official stated that “rocket launchers” were fired by the dacoits at the place of worship. During the attack, the temple was closed. The place of worship opens annually when the Bagri community conducts religious services.

WATCH | Cillian Murphy: Read Bhagavad Gita to prepare for 'Oppenheimer' “The suspects fled from the scene after the attack. Police are conducting a search operation in the area,” stated Sammo. According to the police, eight to nine gunmen carried out the attack. One of the members of the Bagri community Dr Suresh said that the “rocket launchers” which were fired by the assailants failed to explode and hence, there was no loss of life. Rights group raises alarm after 30 Hindus held hostage by criminal gangs An alarm was raised by a rights group about reports of 30 members of the minority Hindu community, which included children and women, being held hostage by organised criminal gangs. The incident was reported from Sindh's districts of Kashmore and Ghotki.



Taking to Twitter, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan said, “HRCP is alarmed by reports of deteriorating law and order in the districts of Kashmore and Ghotki in Sindh, where some 30 members of the Hindu community - including women and children - have allegedly been held hostage by organised criminal gangs.” HRCP is alarmed by reports of deteriorating law and order in the districts of Kashmore and Ghotki in Sindh, where some 30 members of the Hindu community - including women and children - have allegedly been held hostage by organised criminal gangs. — Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (@HRCP87) July 16, 2023 × “Moreover, we have received disturbing reports that these gangs have threatened to attack the community’s sites of worship, using high-grade weapons,” the commission added, appealing to the Sindh Home Department to investigate the issue without any delay.