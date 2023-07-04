Watch | 10,000 people gather in Texas to recite Bhagavad Gita celebrating Guru Purnima

On the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, a day dedicated to honoring and showing devotion to gurus (teachers), a significant event took place at the Allen East Center in Texas, United States where a staggering number of ten thousand individuals gathered together to recite the revered Hindu scripture, the Bhagavad Gita. This event, known as the Bhagavad Gita Parayan Yagya, held immense importance as it marked the first of its kind in America, as per PTI news agency.

The organising bodies behind this remarkable gathering were Yoga Sangeeta Trust America and SGS Geeta Foundation.

The magnificence of this event was not confined to the venue alone. A video, lasting for a minute and thirty seconds, captured the essence of the gathering and depicted both children and adults actively participating in the recitation of the Bhagavad Gita at the Allen East Center in Texas. In a remarkable event on Guru Purnima, ten thousand people gathered at Allen East Center in Texas, USA, to recite the Bhagavad Gita together.



This grand scale Bhagavad Gita Parayan Yagya marked the first of its kind in America, organised by Yoga Sangeeta Trust America and SGS Geeta Foundation. It served as a testament to the power of unity and devotion exhibited by the ten thousand attendees. Significance of Guru Purnima Guru Purnima is a highly regarded festival in Hinduism, Buddhism, and Jainism that pays tribute to spiritual and academic teachers.

It is a day dedicated to expressing gratitude and reverence towards the gurus who guide individuals on their spiritual journey and impart wisdom and knowledge.

The recitation of the Bhagavad Gita during this event further emphasised the importance of the sacred scripture as a guiding light in one's spiritual path. Guru Purnima celebrated across India Guru Purnima was also celebrated with great enthusiasm in different parts of India. People gathered to pay homage to their spiritual teachers and to take a holy dip in the Ganges River.

Ved Vyasa, a prominent figure in the relationship between a guru and a disciple, holds significant importance during the celebration of Guru Purnima. This revered day, also known as Vyasa Purnima, is observed to commemorate the birth anniversary of Ved Vyasa, emphasizing his pivotal role in the teacher-disciple bond.

Watch | Japan set to release contaminated Fukushima water into Pacific, angering China × Numerous devotees congregated to express their reverence towards their gurus. Many also participated in the ritual of taking a dip in the sacred waters of the Ganga at Har Ki Pairi in the Hindu pilgrimage site of Haridwar in the Indian state of Uttarakhand.