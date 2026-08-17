/BJP reshuffle sees stronger RSS presence in key organisational positions

The vast majority of the core leaders appointed by the ruling BJP in its latest organisational reshuffle have deep and foundational ties to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. Out of the total 65 names of office-bearers announced on Monday, 51 are new. Eleven of the 14 vice presidents and seven of the eight general secretaries have been associated with the RSS in the past. This is significantly higher than the previous national executive setup under JP Nadda, which had a fair share of technocrats and turncoats. An attempt which is being seen by many as cultivating ideological discipline ahead of the upcoming assembly election.

The right-wing Hindu organisation is the foundational, ideological parent of the ruling BJP. The party acts as the mainstream political vehicle that translates its core Hindutva ideology into state policy, electoral manifestos and governance. Ties between the two saw turmoil as the BJP government pushed for free-market reform. RSS advocates "swadeshi" or economic self-reliance and expressed dissatisfaction to those reforms.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Key inclusions are Ram Madhav as National Vice President, retaining BL Santhosh as National General Secretary (Organisation), Sunil Bansal as National General Secretary, Vinod Tawde as National General Secretary, Satish Poonia as National General Secretary, and Deepak Mhaskey as Social Media Head.

Ram Madhav is a hardcore RSS ideologue who served as a full-time RSS pracharak and later became a spokesperson for the RSS. Now he is deputised in the BJP. Though faces like Piyush Goyal and Smriti Irani represent the pure political and governance wing of the party, the inclusion of Ram Madhav as a National Vice President directly scales the hardline ideological core of RSS in decision-making.

BL Santhosh, a veteran RSS pracharak, is in a powerful structural post; he is the formal link between the political party and the ideological wing. Similarly, the exclusion of Amit Malviya has been another major story. Nitin Nabin is stamping his authority over the party image. The new appointee, Mhaske, himself transitioned into politics from an academic background, but his family had deeply rooted Sangh ties. His brother, Tej Pratap Mhaske, is a known RSS functionary.

This is significant because, along with media, public rallies, and the political arithmetic of ticket distribution, there is something in the BJP that Congress or other political parties do not possess. It is the Sangh Parivar network, the invisible, highly disciplined army of the BJP's election machinery. They create micro-level cells, where local daily Shakhas transform into "Panna Pramukh" or “page-in-charge” during elections. Each volunteer micro-manages just one page of the voter list, addressing local scepticism and convincing families to vote. It gives granular accountability for silent voter mobilisation in the form of a relentless door-to-door campaign. So inducting more RSS ideologues is a structural replacement, ensuring not just control, but more cohesive communication in executing key policies, schemes and programmes of the party, facilitating that invisible network.