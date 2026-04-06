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BJP marks 46th foundation day with celebrations across J&K, focus on expanding footprint in Kashmir

Idrees Lone
Authored By Idrees Lone
Published: Apr 06, 2026, 14:23 IST | Updated: Apr 06, 2026, 14:23 IST
BJP marks 46th foundation day with celebrations across J&K, focus on expanding footprint in Kashmir

BJP marks 46th foundation day with celebrations across J&K, focus on expanding footprint in Kashmir

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BJP celebrates its 46th Foundation Day across J&K with a major push in Kashmir. Leaders highlight "Nation First" ideology and plan extensive grassroots outreach.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday marked its 46th foundation day with celebrations across Jammu and Kashmir, drawing participation from hundreds of party workers and supporters. At the party headquarters in Srinagar, a large gathering was held to commemorate the occasion. Similar events took place across multiple districts of the Kashmir division, where leaders and workers joined in the festivities with enthusiasm.

Party offices were decorated with flowers, and sweets were distributed among attendees as part of the celebrations. Organised programmes were held in every district, highlighting the party’s efforts to strengthen its presence in the region.

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“Today, the BJP is celebrating its foundation day across the Kashmir division, including at the Srinagar district headquarters. Under Modi ji’s leadership, Jammu and Kashmir has moved towards greater peace and stability. The region is witnessing a more secure environment, and everyday life has improved for ordinary Kashmiris. We express our gratitude to Modi ji for his continued support and efforts.” said Mohd Anwar Khan, General Secretary, BJP J&K.

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While the BJP has established a strong political foothold in the Jammu division, where it secured a majority of seats in recent elections, its presence in the Kashmir division remains limited. At present, the party does not have any Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Kashmir region.

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Despite this, the BJP has been working to expand its outreach in Kashmir. In recent years, the party has made visible inroads and increased its engagement with local communities. Leaders say the focus now is on strengthening grassroots networks and improving the party’s prospects in upcoming elections in the Valley.

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About the Author

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 18 years of experience, currently working as Senior Special Correspondent at WION. He has extensively cove...Read More

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