/Tulip bloom fever: Over 1 lakh visitors flock to Srinagar garden

In less than two weeks since its grand opening on March 16, Srinagar’s Asia’s largest Tulip Garden has already welcomed over 100,000 visitors. The garden has been drawing massive crowds each day, as people flock in large numbers to witness the breathtaking floral spectacle that transforms the Kashmir Valley into a mesmerising floral wonderland.



Set between Dal Lake and the Zabarwan Hills, Asia’s largest Tulip Garden in Srinagar has witnessed over 100,000 visitors so far. Tulip Garden is home to more than 1.8 million tulips spanning over 70 vibrant varieties this year. Blooming in spectacular colours, the garden stands as a highlight of the spring season and continues to be a major attraction for tourists visiting the Kashmir Valley.



“Yesterday evening, the number of visitors reached 120,000. We have observed a trend where weekends and holidays attract significantly higher footfall, with at least 20,000 visitors in the garden. On working days, the rush is slightly lower, ranging between 12,000 and 15,000 visitors. However, the overall trend is steadily increasing. As we approach the peak of the Tulip bloom, we expect the number of visitors to rise even further in the coming days,” said Mathoora Masoom, Director of Floriculture.

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Asia’s largest Tulip Garden in Srinagar has witnessed over 100,000 visitors so far. Photograph: (WION)

The Tulip Garden has played a significant role in drawing increasing numbers of tourists to the Kashmir Valley during the spring season. In response to the growing influx of visitors, the government has advanced its opening schedule. While the garden traditionally opens in the first week of April, it has now been opened two weeks earlier, on March 16. Since then, tourists have been flocking to the garden in large numbers to witness its vibrant blooms.



“It’s incredibly beautiful, truly mesmerising to the eyes. The moment I entered, I felt a deep sense of peace just looking at the garden. It’s so captivating that I’m almost at a loss for words. We had come last year as well, but the Tulip Garden was closed, so this time we made a special plan to visit. And honestly, it’s even more stunning than what we’ve seen in movies and on social media,” said Saima M, a tourist. Hundreds of gardeners and staff work tirelessly, day and night, to prepare the garden for the public. It takes nearly six months of dedicated effort, with extensive planning beginning well in advance of the garden’s opening.