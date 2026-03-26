/India's Army turns decommissioned bridge into Himalayan cafe in Tawang

High in the eastern Himalayas, whereIndia's frontier curls against the Chinese border, a decommissioned Bailey Bridge has found an unlikely second life. The Indian Army has opened the Border Brew Café in Zemithang, a remote valley in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang district , a glass-lined refreshment stop perched over a rushing river, framed by some of the most dramatic mountain scenery on earth.



The cafe sits above, a river and large glass panels run along its sides gives visitors unobstructed views of peaks, clouds and the water passing beneath the feet. Old steel girders and military-grade decking now frame panoramas that feel a world away from anything ordinary.



But the project's most striking feature is not the view. The café is managed entirely by Monpa women, members of one of Arunachal Pradesh's most ancient tribal communities , giving the initiative a human dimension that sets it apart from conventional infrastructure projects.



The Indian Army completed the transformation in just a few days, working under Operation Sadbhavna, meaning "goodwill", a long-running military civic programme focused on the socio-economic development of border communities. Delivering any construction project in terrain where roads are treacherous and winters unforgiving is considered a significant undertaking; completing it in under five weeks has been widely noted. During his recent visit to Gajraj Corps, Lt Gen RC Tiwari, Army Commander of the Eastern Command, commended the forces for conceiving the unique project.



For Monpa women who have historically had limited access to formal employment, the café is described as a doorway , into the cash economy, into a growing tourism sector, and into a wider world. Officials say the initiative is intended to showcase the region's culture, traditions and hospitality to visitors making the journey into one of India's most remote corners.