/Bio Connect 4.0: Kerala secures Rs 713 crore investment pledges in life sciences

Kerala has intensified its efforts to establish itself as a leading hub for life sciences and biomedical industries, securing investment pledges worth Rs 713 crore through an international conclave hosted by the state-owned Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC). The event 'Bio Connect 4.0' held for two days concluded on Friday (October 9). During the event, three memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and four expressions of interest (EoIs) were exchanged between companies and institutions operating in the sector.



These investment pledges are expected to bolster the state’s push to grow research-driven industries and build a more robust ecosystem for innovation, manufacturing, and the commercialisation of life sciences products. The event drew more than 600 delegates and over 45 exhibitors, bringing together industry leaders, researchers, and investors under one roof.



Both leading public institutions and private players participated in the conclave, which focused on exploring opportunities in emerging areas such as artificial intelligence, advanced therapies, nutraceuticals, next-generation biologics and scientific research.

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KSIDC Managing Director Snehil Kumar Singh said, "Kerala needed to move beyond manufacturing and strengthen the entire life sciences value chain, from research and development to validation, commercialisation and access to global markets." "The state’s objective was not merely to attract investment but to build an ecosystem where research generates innovation, companies create jobs and new technologies deliver solutions for society," he said.