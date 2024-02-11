BIMSTEC's secretary general highlights connectivity being one of the key focus areas of regional grouping

BIMSTEC Secretary General Indra Mani Pandey has pointed to connectivity being one of the key focus areas of the regional grouping. Speaking to WION's diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Pandey said, the 'master plan for connectivity has been approved by the member states, and we are in the process of establishing mechanisms for its implementation.'

He pointed out that the Thai government has committed to hosting the summit this year. He is the first Indian national to hold the position of the BIMSTEC secretary general. He is currently in Perth for the Indian Ocean conference.

Sidhant Sibal: Sir welcome to WION, it's great meeting you. You are the first Indian who is heading this important grouping. My 1st point is, how do you see this grouping growing, what's your vision as a Secy Gen of this grouping to take forward this grouping as an important regional body?

Indra Mani Pandey: This is a very important regional organization in the Indian Ocean region. It has been there for 26 years now. It has its own charter. It has a set of mechanisms already established. And I see member states are committed to taking the cooperation forward. For me, it's an exceptional opportunity to make sure that in the coming years, this regional organization is able to fulfil the vision of the member states.

Sidhant Sibal: The focus on connectivity what has been the focus of connectivity when it comes to this grouping?

Indra Mani Pandey: We have a master plan for connectivity, which covers both the connectivity through the Bay of Bengal and collectivity which is land-based. The master plan has been approved by the member states, and we are in the process of establishing mechanisms for its implementation. Member states have given it a high priority, and Thailand is the leading country for forging cooperation in connectivity.

Sidhant Sibal: Any plans for the summit this year? I believe the summit was to happen last year, this Thai government was to host what's the plan forward for this year?

Indra Mani Pandey: The Thai government is committed to hosting a summit this year. We have not yet received any dates when the summit will be held. But I've been informed that it will be held within this year.

Sidhant Sibal: My last question to you is counterterrorism. This is an important issue. How has the group been working to come to a common viewpoint when it comes to dealing with this scourge?