/Bihar jewellers ban purchase of gold for customers with veils or masks

Bihar has issued a direction that it will not allow people with veils or masks from entering the Jewellery shop. This comes after the direction of the Jewellery Association, All India Jewellers and Gold Federation (AIJGF) in Bihar, citing security concerns amid rising prices of gold and other precious metals. This includes coverage by all hijabs, niqabs, scarves, helmets and others. The Federation has directed that jewellery purchases will be allowed only after proper facial identification.

Bihar becomes the first state to formally implement any such rules. According to the federation, it is not imposing a ban on hijab and burqas but is making it compulsory to briefly reveal their faces to establish identity.

“Several robbery incidents have occurred where people enter shops in groups with their faces fully covered. They wear helmets or veils and commit thefts. This decision is aimed at preventing such crimes," said Ashok Kumar Verma, State President of All India Jewellers and Gold Federation to IANS. Emphasising that there is no religious undertone towards the decision. He also added that the intention is not discrimination but to establish a sense of trust between the customer and shopkeepers.

A spokesperson of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Ezaz Ahmed, criticised the move, calling it an attack against the secular values of the constitution. He further alleged that the BJP and RSS members were behind the agenda.

“Targeting hijabs and niqabs in the name of security hurts religious sentiments and amounts to an attempt to curtail the fundamental right to religious freedom guaranteed under the Constitution,” said Ahmed.

While jewellers have been historically BJP voters, in 2016, there was a rift between the association and the party over the increased excise duty. Gold and Silver prices have skyrocketed, with 10 grams of gold valued at 1.40 lakhs and 1kg of silver at about 2.4 lakhs. BJP has extended support to the move in coherence with the security concerns of the Jewellery Association.