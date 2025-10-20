/Bihar election 2025: List of poll promises by three major parties

India's one of the most politically active states, Bihar, is all set to go to the polls in early November. Amid the chaos of elections, political leaders of key parties have made bold promises to appease the voters. This time, three big faces are leading the before poll attention in the state, and even the whole country: Current chief minister Nitish Kumar, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and Jan Suraj party founder Prashant Kishore.

Let's have a look at the poll promises these leaders have made to get chosen by Bihar voters.

1. Nitish Kumar: Welfare expansion

Nitish Kumar, the veteran leader, is heavily banking on his welfare politics this time, which he has tried and tested multiple times before as well. Kumar has assured that he would improve the protection for marginalised communities, women, and jobless youth.

In July this year, Kumar increased the pensions of widows, the elderly, and the disabled to ₹1,100 a month. Kumar has promised to give women entrepreneurs an initial amount of ₹10,000 and later ₹2 lakh in the second phase. This will be done under Mukhayamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojna.

2. Tejashwi Yadava: Employment



RJD's Tejashwi Yadav has promised employment to the voters. He has announced that his government would enact a "Special Employmenet Act" just in 20 days after taking office. Under this, one government job will be given to each family in Bihar within 20 months.

3. Prashant Kishor: No alcohol ban

Prashant Kishor made a huge poll promise to revoke the alcohol ban in the dry state. Kishor's party announced that if it comes to power, it will lift the ban, which, Kishor claimed, could unlock substantial financial resources for the state. The party claimed that due to the liquor ban in Bihar, the state lost nearly ₹28,000 crore. Kishor's party said the money could be used to secure loans worth ₹5–6 lakh crore from the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Making the bold promise, Kishor said he will revoke the liquor ban within an hour if his party forms the next government in Bihar.