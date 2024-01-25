Bihar BJP demands apology from Lalu's daughter for post about CM Nitish Kumar

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP's unit in eastern Indian state of Bihar on Thursday (January 25) appeared to exploit a development which resembled a rift between the Janata Dal (United) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the constituents of the ruling 'Grand Alliance' government in the state. The BJP, which once ruled the state is currently in Opposition.

Bihar BJP leader demanded that Rohini Acharya, daughter of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav should apologise to JD(U) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for her now-deleted posts on social media platform X.

Anand shared screenshots of the posts, seeking to draw attention to words like 'badtameez' (ill-mannered), said that Rohini Acharya should apologise to Kumar if she regretted using such language about the state's chief minister.

Kumar at a recent rally celebrating former Bihar CM and socialist icon late Karpoori Yadav's birth anniversary said that he always walked on the path shown by Thakur and did not promote his own family members in the party. Kumar criticised dynastic politics.

It was seen by many as a dig to Lalu Prasad Yadav whose son Tejashvi Yadav is deputy chief minister in Nitish Kumar's government. Lalu's other son Tej Pratap Yadav is a minister in the government.

Lalu's daughter Rohini Acharya's post was seen as criticising Nitish Kumar.

JD(U) however, appeared to downplay the incident with leader KC Tyagi saying that Kumar did not critcise Lalu Prasad Yadav.

"Nitish Kumar was addressing a programme organised on the birth anniversary of Karpoori Thakur, whom he has idolised. Like all great socialists, Thakur abhorred dynastic succession in politics. This was the simple fact Nitish Kumar wanted to underscore. Nothing more should be read into it," said Tyagi.

Nitish Kumar has no wish to condemn any regional party or leader," Mr Tyagi said. "Those who think a dynasty is essential for the nation, are free to draw their own conclusion," he added.