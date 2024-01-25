PM Modi appeals youth to defeat family-run parties through their votes

In a not-so-subtle dig at the Indian National Congress (INC), Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (January 25) asked young voters in the country to defeat what he called were 'Parivarvadi' (family-run) parties. General elections are due in India in just a few months and both, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition party Congress are closing their ranks. In his virtual address to young voters, PM Modi told them that their votes will decide direction and approach India will take in future.

“The mindset of the leaders of these parties is anti-youth. You have to defeat these family parties with the strength of your votes,” he said in the address on the occasion of the National Voters’ Day.

The virtual address was organised by the youth wing of the BJP.

The Congress party has for decades, faced criticism that it revolves around the powerful Gandhi family, the descendent of India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Nehru's daughter Indira Gandhi, her son Rajiv Gandhi, his wife Sonia Gandhi, and her son Rahul Gandhi have been central figures in the party even when they did not officially lead the party.

In his virtual address, PM Modi told the young voters that it was his government that took the country out of darkness that faced the nation 10-12 years ago. The PM said that before that, the young generation had lost hope.

As he addressed the young voters, he asked them to send in their suggestions for the BJP manifesto for upcoming elections. He said that the suggestions can be sent through the NaMo app.

The PM did not name any opposition party, but painted a grim picture of their current state. He spoke on the changes his government made after it assumed power for the first time in 2014

Modi said that before his government came to power, there were corruption and scams everywhere but now success stories from different sectors can be heard.

“It is Modi’s guarantee that your dreams are my resolve,” he said.