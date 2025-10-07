/Bihar assembly elections 2025: Police to patrol on horses, boats? Here's what we know

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said on Monday that police will use horses for patrolling in 250 polling booths in the Diara region of Bihar. While patrolling, police will also travel by boats to around 197 stations, according to the news agency PTI.

Speaking at a press conference while announcing the schedule of the Bihar assembly polls, Gyanesh Kumar stated that ballot papers on the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will show colour photographs of the candidate.

"In Diara region, patrolling will be done by police using horses in at least 250 polling stations. Similarly, polling parties will travel by boat in 197 polling stations," Kumar said.

A total of 90,712 polling booths will be established across Bihar for the assembly elections, with more than 7.42 crore people eligible to vote. Since 2015, ballot papers on EVMs have carried black-and-white photographs of candidates, which many voters have reportedly found hard to identify.

"The serial number will also be displayed more prominently on the machines," Kumar said. The elections of Bihar's 243 assembly constituencies will take place in two phases on November 6 and 11, with the counting of votes scheduled for November 14.

Gyanesh Kumar says a revision of the voter list is needed

In addition, Gyanesh Kumar said that revision of voter lists is needed before every election, and a review following the polls won't be in accordance with the law, countering the offensive of opposition on the Special Intensive Revision in poll-bound Bihar.