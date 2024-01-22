Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi claims denied entry in Batadrava Satra Temple in Assam, Congress protests

Political tensions have erupted ahead of the consecration of the Ram Mandir in the north Indian temple city of Ayodhya and the upcoming general elections in the country. Congress party, alleging a series of attacks on its Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (Unite India Justice March) in the northeastern state of Assam, is planning to hold nationwide protests. The party's leader Rahul Gandhi said he was prevented from entering a temple in the state.

Congress, reacting strongly to the "planned attacks" on its rally, said it will hold demonstrations across Assam and at district headquarters, media reports said.

The yatra led by Rahul Gandhi was traveling through Biswanth district to Nagaon in Assam when Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's car was attacked in in Sonitpur district allegedly by members of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Ramesh said, "We live in a democratic country. But here, even the local MP Gaurav Gogoi is being stopped. This is injustice."

Taking stock of the allegations, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Sarma instructed the Assam Director General of Police to register a case and probe the matter.

According to All India Congress Committee (AICC) communications coordinator Mahima Singh, the alleged attackers created an intimidating situation and attempted to put a BJP flag on Ramesh's vehicle.

Singh said, "The camera, badge, and other apparatus of a vlogger who has been covering the yatra were snatched. Members of the social media team of the party were also manhandled."

"The car of Ramesh ji and some others were moving to join the main yatra entourage near Jamugurighat when it came under attack," she added. In response to these developments, the Congress announced plans to hold protests across Assam.

In a separate development on Saturday (Jan 20), vehicles of the Yatra was attacked in North Lakhimpur.

Watch | Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration: Private jet parking lots at airports near Ayodhya are full × Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Congress Party will not be cowed down by this tactic of attack and intimidation employed by the BJP Government in Assam, which is responsible for this."

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that Assam authorities barred him from going to the Batadrava Satra Temple in Nagaon district. "We want to visit the temple. What crime have I committed that I cannot visit the temple?" Gandhi asked adding, "We don't want to create any problems, we simply want to pray at the temple."

The Assam leg of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, spanning 17 districts, began on January 18 and is scheduled to continue till January 25.