Ram Mandir Inauguration: Full schedule of Ayodhya temple consecration ceremony

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration Full Schedule: A few hours from now, the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony will take place at the Ayodhya Ram Temple amid hundreds of dignitaries at the venue and scores of devotees glued to their TV screens.

Apart from these, nearly 7000 invitees, including politicians, industrialists, celebrities and sportspersons are expected to attend the mega ceremony, which is expected to begin at around 12:20 pm IST.

The streets of Ayodhya are decked up in all saffron, with thousands of Hindu devotees dancing and celebrating the momentous occasion in the history of India.

Here is the full schedule of events planned for January 22:

Ram Mandir Inauguration: Full schedule of January 22

10:25 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Ayodhya. From the Ayodhya airport, Modi will take a helicopter to the venue.

10:55 am: Modi will reach the Ram temple premises.

Between 11:00 am and 12:00 pm: the prime minister might take a tour of the Ram Mandir premises.

Between 12:05 pm and 1:00 pm: the Pran Pratishtha or consecration ceremony will begin with Modi presiding over the rituals.

Around 1:00 pm: Modi will depart the temple premises to address a public meeting of around 7,000.

2:10 pm: Modi will visit Kuber ka Tila, where the ancient temple of Bhagwan Shiv has been restored.

Why January 22 has been chosen as the day for the consecration ceremony?

According to Hindu mythology Shubh Muhurat, Lord Ram was born at the time of a confluence of Abhijit Muhurat, Mrigashirsha Nakshatra, Amrit Siddhi Yoga and Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga.

All these auspicious periods will align on 22 January 2024, making it the ideal date for Pran Pratishtha or the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Abhijit Muhurat is the most auspicious and powerful time of the day and it lasts about 48 minutes, as per Vedic astrology. It is the eighth muhurat of the 15 muhurats between sunrise and sunset.

Mrigashirsha Nakshatra is the fifth of 27 nakshatras, representing the Orionis constellation, as per Vedic astrology.

Moreover, Amrit Siddhi Yoga and Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga are the combination of a star sign and a weekday resulting in the formation of an auspicious period.

The combination of Mrigashirsha and Monday (22 January 2024) will form the auspicious periods of Amrit Siddhi Yoga and Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, which will begin at 07:13 am IST on Monday and continue till 04:58 am on Tuesday.