India's Education Budget: Can 2024 deliver on a decade of transformation?

As India awaits its 2024 budget, all eyes are on the education sector. Will the decade-long transformation that has seen a 64% budget increase and a shift from teacher shortages to skill development, research, and internationalisation continue? Will it stay on track to fulfil the ambitious promise of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020?

Since 2014, the Modi government's approach to education has evolved in three distinct phases:

Building foundations (2014-2016)

The initial focus was on addressing immediate needs. Teacher training programs tackled the critical problem of staff shortages, while "CLICK" classrooms and the School Assessment Programme aimed to improve quality and access. Skill development initiatives like Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) laid the groundwork for future workforce preparedness.

Expanding horizons (2015-2019)

Higher education took centre stage with increased funding for research, new institutes, and the modernisation of secondary schools. The Higher Education Funding Agency (HEFA) and "Study in India" schemes aimed to strengthen infrastructure and attract foreign students. Initiatives like the National Testing Agency and online courses like SWAYAM emphasised quality control and digital access.

Embracing transformation (2020-present)

The National Education Policy 2020 has become the guiding light for education reforms. Early childhood education, vocational training, and online degree programmes have received significant funding boosts. Sports education through the National Sports Education Board and ventures into new domains like AI reflect the need for holistic development and future-proof skills.

Budget 2024: Building on the legacy

While progress is undeniable, challenges remain. Reaching the 6% of GDP target for education necessitates continued investment and innovative solutions. Bridging the digital divide and ensuring quality education for all, especially in rural areas and for underprivileged groups, needs focused attention.

The upcoming budget is an opportunity to build on the existing momentum and address these challenges. Will it further incentivise private participation in education? Will it prioritise teacher training and development alongside increased funding? Will it bridge the gap between education and employability through focused skill development initiatives?