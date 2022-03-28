'Bharat Bandh': Why are India's trade unions and banks on a two-day strike?

Some critical services, such as banking, power, transportation, and trains, are likely to be interrupted when a 2-day nationwide strike called by a joint forum of key trade unions begins today (March 28).

A group of central trade unions has called for a statewide strike on March 28 and 29 to protest government policies that harm workers, farmers, and the general public.

This is the first such strike since the BJP won four of the five states' Assembly elections.

Banking services were hampered when a number of bank employees refused to report to work in support of central trade unions' two-day nationwide general strike.

However, the functioning of next generation private sector banks was mostly unaffected.

Why are they protesting?

Bank Unions: Bank unions are protesting the government's decision to privatise two public sector banks, which was announced in the Union Budget this year.

They also want an increase in deposit interest rates and a reduction in service fees.

Delhi | All India Bank Employees Association have called for an all-India bank strike today & tomorrow, to protest against the government's plan to privatise public sector banks pic.twitter.com/ovLNAq9UYI — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2022 ×

Last year, bank unions under the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) declared a nationwide strike against the proposed privatisation of public sector banks (PSBs).

Andhra Pradesh | Members of various trade unions and Left organizations hold a protest demonstration against policies of the central government including privatization of PSU banks at Vijayawada pic.twitter.com/GpDrQj6AB0 — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2022 ×

Roadways, transport workers, and electricity workers have also decided to join despite the threat of ESMA (Haryana and Chandigarh, respectively), which prohibits any strike by doctors or other categories of health department employees for the next six months.

(With inputs from agencies)