Bengaluru woman's job application turned down as her skin was a 'little fair', netizens react

A Bengaluru woman Pratiksha Jichkar has voiced her strong criticism on social media against a company that allegedly dumped her out in the final round of an interview saying her skin tone is a "little fair" for the current team. This incident took place in Bengaluru city in the south Indian state of Karnataka.

Without taking the name of the company, the woman lashed out at the firm's discriminatory recruitment policies which ultimately led to the rejection of her job application.

Sharing the screenshot of the email received from the company, the woman dropped the saga on LinkedIn pouring out her sentiments when her application was turned down post three rounds of interviews and one assignment. “I was rejected in the final round of interviews, as my skin tone was little fair for the team,” she wrote.

However, she kept the company name in the email undisclosed.

"Thank you for interviewing with us and being patient throughout the process. Unfortunately, we cannot move ahead with you for the role this time. We found your profile relevant and all the skills and qualifications match what we are looking for but we are an inclusive organization and believe in equal opportunity for all. Your skin tone is little fair for the current team and so we don't want differences in our internal team, and we decided not to offer you. We wish you the best for future endeavors," the company email shared by the woman read.

'Felt really worst'

Reacting over the alleged unfortunate event, the woman expressed that she was "not just stunned or shocked but felt really worst about what kind of world are we heading to."

She revealed that even after all the checkboxes such as "relevant skills, qualifications and experience" was ticked off in her job application, she was declared not fit for the role because of her fair skin tone.

"The hiring manager wished to have no differences in the team and so I wasn’t offered the role. (how empathetic😓)," she wrote.

'Judging people based on color'

Outraged at how the company treated her and rubbished her job application, the woman said, "Here we are talking about diversity, inclusivity, sustainability and then we are judging people based on color, creed, religion and many other biases."

"In the world where we are promoting skill based opportunities, boosting immense learning potential through AI, creating extraordinary technologies and then not hiring folks because we are still the same society who hold grudges and biases," she added.

Though she did not name the company, she said if "you are reading this it’s an opportunity for you to rectify your culture and be open to people with talent, skills, and potential."

Continuing her post on LinkedIn, she wrote, "Great organisations are not built by great leaders but by employees who thrive with great values, culture, respect and potential to scale new heights irrespective of biases, politics and competition."

As per her LinkedIn page, Pratiksha Jichkar profile says she "helps organisations build impactful 'Employer brand' through compelling stories."

In the same LinkedIn post, she also pitched in for her own services in the field of brand building. "One such bad example can take your entire brand image for a toss, so if you wish to build influential, empathetic and employees preferred brand, do connect with Pratiksha Jichkar," the woman wrote.

Netizens left baffled

The story of the woman got viral not just on LinkedIn but also on other social media apps such as Reddit and X where many have questioned the authenticity of the incident.

Taking to Reddit, one user reportedly wrote, “I understand diversity hirings sometimes end up being unfair to some, but that wording is never gonna be put in official mail by any half competent HR lol. This is a rage bait.”

“This is not fair,” another user said in a play of words. One user on X social media app called the entire episode a ‘publicity stunt’.

Yet another termed the story of the woman fake and said, “HRs don't give reasons for rejection on the face/phone and will send on the email and that too like this. Not a chance.”