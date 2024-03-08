Bengaluru water crisis: Authorities ban use of drinking water for car washing, gardening; impose fine

In a proactive move to address its acute water shortage, Bengaluru has implemented penalties for the wastage of drinking water, signaling a crucial step towards conservation and sustainability.

The Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board has taken decisive action to encourage responsible water usage. Recognising the severity of the crisis, the board has mandated the economical use of drinking water across the city.

Restrictions on Usage

Residents are being urged to refrain from using drinking water for non-essential purposes such as washing vehicles, construction activities, and entertainment venues like cinema halls and malls.

Violators of the usage restrictions will face financial penalties. A fine of ₹5,000 ($60) will be imposed initially, with repeat offenders incurring an additional ₹500 ($6) penalty for each subsequent violation.

Bengaluru, home to a population of 1.3 crore, grapples with a significant shortfall in its daily water supply, exceeding 1,500 MLD. This deficit, against a demand ranging between 2,600-2,800 MLD, shows the urgent need for conservation measures.

The water crisis extends beyond Bengaluru, with parts of Tumakuru and Uttara Kannada districts also vulnerable to shortages, as identified by the revenue department. A staggering 236 taluks (a subdivision of a district) in the state have been declared drought-hit, with severe repercussions affecting 219 of them.

The state government is actively exploring various strategies to mitigate the crisis, including the utilization of recycled and treated water from residents' associations. These measures are crucial for ensuring sustainable water management practices.

Helplines and control rooms established by the government are inundated with requests, reflecting the gravity of the situation. Authorities are intensifying efforts to combat illicit water tanker operations, which are exacerbating the scarcity issue.

To address soaring costs associated with water tankers, the Bangalore City District Collector has intervened by setting rates for 200 privately operated tankers over a four-month period.