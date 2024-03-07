Bengaluru cafe blast: Accused visited eatery many times before planting explosive

The accused male behind the blast at the famous Rameshwaram Cafe in the Indian city of Bengaluru visited the eatery many times before planting the explosive, sources from the Bengaluru Municipal Transport Corporation (BMTC) have said.

The sources said that the man changed BMTC buses 10 to 15 times before he got down at the cafe. He travelled comfortably in the buses without any suspicion. They added that officials were now looking at the CCTV cameras inside the buses.

The explosion that injured 10

On March 1, at least 10 people were injured at the cafe after the man, reported to be aged between 28 to 30, came to the eatery and left a bag that had an improvised explosive device (IED). The suspect ordered idli at 11.38 am local time. Six minutes later, he reached the hand wash area of the cafe and placed the IED-laden bag.

At 11.45 am, he left the cafe and the blast took place at 12.56 pm. As per authorities, the injured included the customers as well as the cafe's staff. In a photograph released by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the accused was seen wearing a black cap, black trousers, and black shoes.

The Bengaluru Police had registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosive Substances Act in connection with the explosion.

NIA announces bounty for details about bomber

On Wednesday, the NIA announced a bounty of around $12,000 (Rs 10 lakh) for any details about the bomber. In a post on X, the NIA said, "NIA announces cash reward of 10 lakh rupees for information about bomber in Rameshwaram Cafe blast case of Bengaluru. Informants' identity will be kept confidential." NIA announces cash reward of 10 lakh rupees for information about bomber in Rameshwaram Cafe blast case of Bengaluru. Informants identity will be kept confidential. pic.twitter.com/F4kYophJFt — NIA India (@NIA_India) March 6, 2024 × The agency, which has taken charge of the case, requested to pass on the details through its email "info.blr.nia@gov.in" or contact on the following numbers- 080-29510900 and 8904241100.

Earlier, an NIA team visited the explosion site in Bengaluru's Whitefield area.