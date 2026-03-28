/Bengaluru professor calls Muslim student 'terrorist' in classroom, suspended after video sparks outrage

A professor at a private university in India’s Bengaluru has been suspended after allegedly calling a Muslim student a “terrorist” and using abusive language during a classroom interaction, triggering widespread outrage. The incident, which took place on March 24 at PES University, came to light after a video recorded by students began circulating widely on social media.

In the clip, the professor, identified as Muralidhar Deshpande, is heard addressing a student with remarks such as, “You’re a terrorist, kya khake aate ho… Sharam nahi aati ho? (What do you eat before coming here, don't you have any shame?) Useless fellow.”

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The video has drawn sharp criticism from students and the public, with many condemning the alleged slur and the tone of the exchange. The incident quickly escalated into a larger controversy on campus. Members of the student wing of the Indian National Congress also met the university administration, demanding strict action against the professor.

Following the backlash, the university authorities placed Deshpande under suspension pending an inquiry. Confirming the move, Chancellor Jawahar Doreswamy said the institution has initiated a probe to verify the authenticity of the video and examine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“We have CCTV in every classroom and have asked our technical team to authenticate the video. The faculty member has been immediately suspended, and the disciplinary committee will review all evidence,” he said.