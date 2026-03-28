/Pakistan to host quadrilateral meeting with Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt on Iran war

Pakistan is set to host a high-level quadrilateral meeting with Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Egypt next week, as diplomatic efforts intensify to address the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. A senior official from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Pakistan) confirmed on Saturday (March 28) that the talks will take place on Monday (March 30), with delegations expected to arrive in Pakistan by Sunday evening. The exact level of representation from each country, however, is yet to be finalised.

The meeting underscores Pakistan’s growing diplomatic role as a mediator in the region. Islamabad has increasingly positioned itself as a key intermediary between Iran and the US, facilitating backchannel communications as the conflict continues.

Pakistan’s strategic importance stems from its longstanding ties with Tehran and its close relationships with Gulf nations. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and army chief Asim Munir are also understood to have developed a working rapport with US President Donald Trump, further enhancing Islamabad’s leverage.

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The talks were initially planned to be held in Turkey, but were shifted to Pakistan due to logistical considerations. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Ankara agreed to relocate the meeting as Pakistani officials needed to remain in the country. He indicated that foreign ministers from the four nations are expected to participate.

Meanwhile, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul suggested that a direct meeting between the US and Iran could take place in Pakistan “very soon,” though he did not disclose further details.