After mocking the United States using an AI video, the Embassy of Iran in South Africa on Friday has now shared another "fun post" on social media, indicating that drinking pomegranate juice helps in improving accuracy while launching an attack in Tel Aviv.



In the post, the Embassy wrote, "drink pomegranate juice so you can hit Tel Aviv more accurately". The AI clip shows an Iranian soldier moving on a skateboard on a road while drinking juice. In the same scene, the military trucks are seen parked on one side of the road, and a missile can also be seen taking off in the background.

'One vengeance for all'

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Two days ago, similarly, a 54-second AI clip was also released by the Iranian state media on social media titled “One Vengeance For All”, showing US‑linked wars and atrocities, along with a missile hitting the Statue of Liberty. The released video indicates the escalating situation around the ongoing Iran–US–Israel conflict.



The visuals portray a historical pattern of US military involvement and alleged abuses in a major part of the world. It references events such as the displacement of Native Americans, the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, the Vietnam War, and more recent conflicts in Yemen, Afghanistan, Iraq, Gaza, and the broader Palestinian region, along with Epstein Island, presenting the US as a recurring force behind global suffering.



In the final moments of the clip, it shows a missile launch under the watch of Iran’s leadership, striking a reimagined Statue of Liberty whose head is replaced by Baal, a horned figure often linked to demonised interpretations of ancient beliefs. The imagery contrasts Baal worship with the worship of Allah, the true Creator.



This follows Donald Trump’s announcement of a five-day pause on military strikes targeting Iran’s energy infrastructure, which he attributed to what he called “very good and productive conversations” with Iranian officials. On Tuesday, he reiterated that the United States was making progress toward negotiating an end to the conflict.