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Bengaluru man kills 2 minor daughters, attempts to die by suicide over wife's alleged affair

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 08:29 IST | Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 10:14 IST
Bengaluru man kills 2 minor daughters, attempts to die by suicide over wife's alleged affair

A 35-year-old man allegedly murdered his two daughters

Story highlights

A 35-year-old Bengaluru man allegedly killed his two daughters, aged five and 10, at a hotel near Kempegowda International Airport before attempting suicide. Police found a note mentioning an alleged extramarital dispute and are investigating the motive.

A 35-year-old man allegedly murdered his two minor daughters in Bengaluru and attempted to die by suicide. The man has been identified SG Imran, and was a resident of Nagawara in north Bengaluru. The daughters were aged 5 and ten. Police said that he attempted to die by suicide at a five-star hotel near Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport on Monday (Aug 10). The girls were also found dead inside the room at the hotel. The man also left a note before attempting to kill himself. He was found unconscious with severe throat injuries and was rushed to a private hospital, where his condition is stated to be critical, police said.

DCP North East GK Mithun Kumar said police recovered a note from Imran in which he alleged that he was involved in a dispute with his wife and suspected her of being involved with another person. He also claimed to have evidence of the alleged relationship. “We are verifying the exact reason behind the deaths. Further action will be taken based on the evidence,” the DCP said, adding that police were investigating the case from all angles.

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What was mentioned in the note?

The officer said that a note purportedly referring to a dispute over an alleged extramarital relationship was found in the room. However, it has not been established if the alleged dispute was linked to the deaths. “The contents of the note are being examined, and we are verifying the allegations mentioned in it. At this stage, it would be premature to arrive at any conclusion regarding the motive,” said Kumar. Police said the man worked as a manager with a private firm. The room in question is on the fourth floor of the hotel.Investigators said they were verifying the booking details and the bodies were sent to a mortuary for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini is a Senior Sub-Editor at WION News with over six years of experience covering Indian politics, US politics, global conflicts, foreign policy and education, with ...Read More

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