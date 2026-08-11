/Bengaluru man kills 2 minor daughters, attempts to die by suicide over wife's alleged affair

A 35-year-old man allegedly murdered his two minor daughters in Bengaluru and attempted to die by suicide. The man has been identified SG Imran, and was a resident of Nagawara in north Bengaluru. The daughters were aged 5 and ten. Police said that he attempted to die by suicide at a five-star hotel near Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport on Monday (Aug 10). The girls were also found dead inside the room at the hotel. The man also left a note before attempting to kill himself. He was found unconscious with severe throat injuries and was rushed to a private hospital, where his condition is stated to be critical, police said.

DCP North East GK Mithun Kumar said police recovered a note from Imran in which he alleged that he was involved in a dispute with his wife and suspected her of being involved with another person. He also claimed to have evidence of the alleged relationship. “We are verifying the exact reason behind the deaths. Further action will be taken based on the evidence,” the DCP said, adding that police were investigating the case from all angles.

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What was mentioned in the note?