Bengaluru, India

In a shocking case of extortion, a 22-year-old man from Bengaluru has been arrested for allegedly blackmailing his girlfriend and extorting over USD 295,250 (₹2.5 crore), along with a luxury car and valuable items. The accused, identified as Mohan Kumar threatened to release intimate videos and photos of the woman unless she complied with his demands.

Police statement

Bengaluru Police Commissioner, B Dayananda, commented on the case, stating, "A complaint was registered by a girl that she was exploited by her boyfriend. This was a well-planned crime. The accused extorted USD 295,250 of which USD 94,480 (Rs 80 lakh) has been recovered. We have arrested the person. We are investigating the accused further."

According to Bengaluru police, Kumar and the 20-year-old victim had known each other since their boarding school days but lost contact after graduation, the two reconnected a few years later and began dating. Kumar allegedly promised to marry the woman and lured her into taking trips together. During these trips, he secretly filmed intimate moments with her, assuring her that he would keep the recordings private.

Extortion begins

Kumar soon began threatening to expose the videos and photos if she did not comply with his financial demands. Fearing the public humiliation of her private images being shared, the victim transferred a total of USD 295,250 (₹2.57 crore) to Kumar over several months. This included USD 147,625 (₹1.25 crore) from her grandmother’s account and USD 155,892 ( ₹1.32 crore) in cash.

Victim files complaint

After facing constant threats, the woman went to the Bengaluru police and filed a complaint against Kumar. The police then launched an investigation and arrested him under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

$ 94,480 recovered

In a significant breakthrough, police managed to recover $ 94,480 (₹80 lakh) of the extorted money from Kumar. Further investigations are ongoing as authorities work to determine if there are other victims.

(with inputs from agencies)