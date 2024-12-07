New York

As the investigation into the shocking murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson continues, police have made a significant discovery. On Friday (Dec 6), investigators found a backpack they believe could be linked to the suspect, following an extensive search of Central Park's vast and wooded area known as The Ramble.

Advertisment

The bag, which was retrieved from the park, is being sent to a lab for analysis to determine whether it contains any evidence related to the murder.

FBI announces reward

The FBI has announced a reward of up to $50,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the killer.

Advertisment

Also read | German Chancellor Olaf Scholz believes he and Trump would develop 'joint strategy' for Ukraine

No arrest has been made, and no key details about the identity or motives of the killer are out.

Here are the five unanswered questions as the manhunt continues:

Advertisment

1. Why did the suspect use a WWII gun?

The gun used by the killer is reportedly based on a World War II-era spy pistol, later adapted for other uses.

It is believed to be an American version of the B&T VP9, possibly bought in Connecticut, as per The New York Post.

2. Why did he stay at a hostel?

The suspect stayed at a hostel for most of his time in New York, sharing a room with strangers. He was likely in the same room with two others the night before the shooting.

3. How did he know Thompson’s location?

Police say the killer waited outside the Hilton Hotel, arriving five minutes before Thompson.

He stepped out from behind a car and shot Thompson as he walked by, just before 6:45 AM on Wednesday (Dec 4).

4. Where did he come from?

CCTV footage released by the authorities shows the suspect entering the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York on a Greyhound bus at 9 PM on November 24.

The bus came from Atlanta, but it is unclear where the suspect boarded it, as per ABC News.

5. Who is the killer?

Despite clear security footage of the killer, police have not yet identified him or made any arrests.

The manhunt continues, and questions about the killer’s identity, background and motive remain unresolved.

(with inputs from agencies)