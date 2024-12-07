Washington

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz believes he and US President-elect Donald Trump would be able develop a "joint strategy" for Ukraine in its war with Russia.

"I have already spoken extensively on the phone with the future US president, and we are also in direct contact with those responsible for security policy," Scholz told the Funke media group in an interview published on Saturday (Dec 7).

The Ukraine war was an issue in Trump's election campaign as the Republican repeatedly said he would end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine "within 24 hours".

Trump could speak to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky over the weekend in Paris, where the pair will both attend the re-opening of Notre Dame cathedral, as per reports.

Germany has been one of the biggest supporters of Ukraine and a military backer in its resistance to the Russian invasion that crossed 1,000 days.

Germany is second number after the US in providing military aid to Ukraine.

Scholz has drawn immense criticism in recent weeks for directly talking to Russian President Vladimir Putin, but still vowed that his country will continue supporting Ukraine to "the best of its ability".

"My main principle remains the same: nothing must be decided behind the backs of the Ukrainian people," he said in the Saturday interview. "What is important is that the killing ends soon and that Ukraine's independence and sovereignty are guaranteed."

But even after his constant statement to "support" Scholz ruled out sending long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine, which are made in Germany.

In justification, Scholz said the use of these weapons to hit targets in Russia risked an escalation that "must be avoided".

German chancellor's surprise visit to Ukraine

On December 2, Scholz made a surprise trip to Ukraine and reaffirmed Germany's support to Ukraine.

He further said that he would meet Zelensky and announce another package of military aid worth $680 million that would be delivered by the end of this year.

In a post on social media, he said, "Ukraine can rely on Germany -- we say what we do. And we do what we say".

(With inputs from agencies)