Bengaluru auto strike: Why are thousands of drivers protesting against bike taxis? What are their demands?

Bengaluru, known for its traffic, can make you wait for hours even when travelling short distances. Many of us opt for auto and bike rides to avoid such situations, as they are more flexible and cheap compared to other forms of transport. However, increasing demand for bike rides has prompted over two lakh auto (Two hundred thousand) auto drivers to begin a day strike in support of their long-pending demands, which includes a ban on bike taxi services. The drivers will be on strike from Sunday (March 19) midnight to Monday (March 20) midnight. Auto drivers have argued that bike taxi services exploit youngsters by luring them with incentives while risking their lives. Here's everything you need to know why auto drivers are on strike and what are there demands, what bike taxi operators claim and what happens next.

What do auto drivers demand?

The Bengaluru Auto Drivers Unions' Federation called for a one-day strike on Sunday, where Adarsh Auto and Taxi Drivers' Union president M Majunath told news agency PTI, “We have been demanding the government to ban Rapido bike taxis and other whiteboard bike services which are affecting our livelihood. We have sumbitted a memorandum to the authorities appealing to them to meet our genuine demands, but it has been in vain."

He added that 21 autorickshaw drivers' associations have come together against the bike taxis. Manjunath also mentioned that even some students are using their bikes under the 'Rapido bike services,' to earn more money too.

He claimed they had warned the government not to provide permission, but the latter "turned of a blind eye" to their demands, and the bike drivers continue to operate in the city.

Auto drivers argue that for them it's a must to follow many rules and regulations such as getting permits, paying taxes, ensuring safety standards and charging fares fixed by the government. However, the bike taxis on the other hand do not have any such obligations to follow and charge lower rates.

What do the bike taxi operators say?

Following the accusations by the auto drivers, bike taxi operators have claimed that they have been providing all legal and essential services to the public, especially during the pandemic. They added that they are not competing with auto drivers but complementing them with another form of transport service.

They added that with this service, they are also providing employment to thousands of youngsters who otherwise would have been unemployed.

Bike taxi operators claimed that in states like Telangana, Haryana and Rajasthan they have been allowed to operate "legally," and have urged the Karnataka government to do the same.

Where does the government stand on this?

The Karnataka government has not yet taken any clear stand on the issues, however, the transport department has granted permission to 'Bounce' to run 100 e-bikes in the capital under their Bike Taxi Scheme.