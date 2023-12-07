LIVE TV
Bengaluru ATM robbery goes wrong as thieves accidentally burn cash during heist

Bengaluru, India Edited By: Sneha SwaminathanUpdated: Dec 07, 2023, 06:07 PM IST
Representational image of an ATM machine Photograph:(Others)

In Bengaluru, robbers attempting an ATM heist accidentally burned a significant amount of cash using a gas cutter. Bank officials discovered the mishap through CCTV footage, and police are investigating.

In a bizarre incident, a group of robbers attempting to break into an ATM in Bengaluru's Nelamangala area inadvertently burned a significant sum of cash to ashes. The shocking episode left authorities and onlookers puzzled.

Attempted heist goes wrong

The robbers used a gas cutter in their attempt to forcefully access the Automated Teller Machine (ATM).

However, their efforts took an unexpected turn when the heat from the gas cutter ignited the stored currency notes inside, reducing them to ashes.

The exact amount of money destroyed in the incident is yet to be determined.

“Several currency notes stored in an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) were reduced to ashes after a gang of thieves attempted to break it open using a gas cutter at Nelamangala on the city outskirts on Thursday,” Police told PTI.

Bank officials from the Mumbai branch detected the unusual incident through CCTV footage.

Swift action was taken as they alerted the building owner where the ATM was located. The building owner rushed to the scene, only to find the perpetrators had fled, leaving behind their equipment.

Also watch | Gold heist at Toronto airport; Cybercriminals using Netflix to scam users

Bengaluru City Police are actively investigating the matter, examining the CCTV footage for clues.

Initial findings suggest the involvement of two people in the failed heist. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are awaiting further details to piece together the sequence of events.

(With inputs from agencies)

author

Sneha Swaminathan

Sneha takes interest in everything that has political ramifications. Big time foodie and a tribal art fanatic. She graduated from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University, and went on to do her master's at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. She's passionate about data-driven stories and in-depth explainers.

