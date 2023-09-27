India: Robbers tunnel through wall, loot $3 million in daring Delhi jewellery heist

In what could be considered the largest reported robbery in India's capital, an unidentified gang of at least three people carried out a heist at a jewellery store located in the Bhogal area of southeast Delhi, making off with approximately Rs 250 crore ($3 million) worth of valuables.

Details of the heist

Resembling a scene from a Bollywood movie, the thieves gained entry to the showroom via the rooftop of the four-story building.

To ensure that they left no evidence behind, they dismantled with the CCTV cameras and accessed the terrace of the building by jumping the roofs of adjacent building.

From there, they descended to the ground floor, where the secure vault was situated.

“They got onto the store’s terrace and broke open a wooden door that was merely latched, not locked, from the inside. They then used a cutter to disconnect the CCTVs — six were installed in the shop — the WiFi and alarm systems before proceeding to the ground floor,” an officer told the Indian Express.

"While the three other floors and basement act as the shop’s inventory or storage space, the ground floor houses a 10×10 strongroom that’s connected to the basement — this was their target," the police added.

“Using a drill, the men got to work. They first made a square hole (measuring 1.5×1), wide enough for a person to squeeze through. One of the men got in, collected all the jewellery and cash in a bag they had brought and bags in the shop,” said the officer.

Despite damaging some of the CCTV cameras, official sources informed The New Indian Express that they managed to retrieve footage from one camera, capturing images of some of the perpetrators.

Sanjeev Jain, the owner of Umrao Singh Jewellers, expressed his distress to the media, explaining that they had closed the shop at 8 pm on Sunday and reopened it two days later on Tuesday.

The police have formed multiple investigative teams to swiftly solve the case.