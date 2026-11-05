/Bengal’s new industrial policy pays women double: 100% EPF cover for 10 years in MSMEs, up to 120% investment support, money in 90 days

West Bengal's new industrial policy will reimburse 100 per cent of the employer's EPF contribution for women and transgender workers in MSMEs for 10 years, twice the 50 per cent offered for men. It also promises investors a single online application, payment within 90 days, and a pledge that future amendments will not cut benefits already granted. The West Bengal Investment and Industrial Promotion Policy, 2026 takes effect on 1 April 2026. It offers total assistance of up to 120 per cent of a unit's investment in plant and machinery, depending on location and sector.

The state says the policy puts jobs ahead of everything else. Its stated aim is to back investment that creates employment, adds value and reaches every district, and it commits the government to fixed timelines.

Jobs first, women first

The policy ties benefits to every new job created, and the state will reimburse part of the employer's EPF share. Women get the most generous terms:

MSMEs: 100% for women and transgender workers for 10 years, against 50% for men.

100% for women and transgender workers for 10 years, against 50% for men. Service units with over 200 employees: 75% for women for 5 years, against 50% for men.

75% for women for 5 years, against 50% for men. Large units and mega projects:50% for 5 years, if they employ at least 200 workers in priority areas or 400 elsewhere.

Companies must add new jobs to qualify, and the state may also give grants for hostels for working women.

How much money?

A unit's total assistance will be capped in proportion to its investment in plant and machinery:

General units: 100%

100% Thrust sector units, or general units in priority areas: 110%

110% Thrust sector units in priority areas:120%

Support ends when the cap is reached or 10 years after production begins, whichever is earlier. Service units get 5 years. Strategic and mega projects may be approved for higher assistance.

Manufacturing or services, but not both

Manufacturing units get SGST-linked assistance, electricity duty reimbursement for up to 5 years, stamp duty reimbursement on land, and R&D support. MSMEs also get help with loan interest and new technology. Service units get 5 years of SGST assistance, EPF support, electricity duty reimbursement and rent support for leased premises. A unit must choose one of the two packages.

Backward areas and thrust sectors

An Industrial Development Index will rank each sub-division. Those below the state median will be designated priority areas, with higher ceilings, stronger EPF support and strategic parks. The list will be reviewed every three years.

The thrust sectors include semiconductors and electronics, green hydrogen and waste-to-energy, electric vehicles and batteries, defence, biotech and pharma, speciality steel, petrochemicals, aviation, shipbuilding and maritime training, among others.

Mega projects, infrastructure and land

A strategic or mega project qualifies if it meets two of three tests: investment size, strategic sector, and at least 20 jobs per acre. Very large projects may get support for road, water and power connections. Infrastructure support covers up to 25% of specified costs, with eligible project costs of up to ₹4,000 crore, and up to 10% for connecting roads and power lines. The state will also build a GIS-based inventory of industrial land, allot land online within set timelines, and prioritise ready industrial estates and parks. It will support industrial clusters with shared infrastructure.

Non-profits, green power and sick units

Non-profit hospitals, medical colleges and universities must invest at least ₹100 crore. In return they can get up to 100% stamp duty exemption, a waiver of land-use conversion fees, net metering and land lease benefits, with no ceiling on assistance. Surcharge on open access to renewable power is waived until March 2030, with full exemption for power generated in West Bengal and partial exemption for power from outside the state. Sick and closed units, including those revived through NCLT, get special revival support, power connections, land relaxations and a dedicated revival cell.

Timelines and guarantees

Applications go through one Single Window portal. A Certificate of Intent is due in 30 days, a Certificate of Eligibility in 45, and money in the unit's account within 90. Large projects will have designated officers and a monthly review by the Chief Secretary. Assistance will be paid from a dedicated fund, and application, approval and payment will be faceless. The state says later amendments will not reduce benefits already decided.

The Chief Minister's message

Chief Minister Suvendhu Adhikari framed the policy against West Bengal's industrial history. "The then Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee failed to convince even his own party. Everyone knows the outcome of the Nandigram incident," the Chief Minister said. "Later, Mamata Banerjee declared that she was not interested in acquiring land for industry. As a result, industrialisation suffered."

Outlining the government's own record, the Chief Minister said: "We have already adopted the Land Acquisition Act of 2013. We have also handed over land to 33 business groups. We are very positive about industrialisation and are working to create an industry-friendly environment. We are trying to stop syndicates, extortion and goondaism."