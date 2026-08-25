As the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP)-led West Bengal government completes its first 100 days in office, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said his government is working to “heal the wounds” left by the previous administration, which he claimed had left the state “bankrupt”. He also said it was too early to assess the government’s performance after just 100 days.

“Performance evaluation cannot be done in 100 days. Now is the time to heal the wounds. After coming to power, I saw that the previous government had left the state bankrupt,” Adhikari told Zee 24 Ghanta.

Speaking at Zee 24 Ghanta Mega Conclave, the Chief Minister said West Bengal must become self-reliant and outlined several measures that his government plans to take as it begins its next phase of governance.

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Adhikari announced the formation of three committees at the conclave. One committee will examine why industries are shutting down in the state and prepare a new industrial policy.

The government will set up two more committees to investigate alleged illegal decisions and corruption under the previous government. Tapas Roy, Swapan Dasgupta and Manoj Agarwal will head the three committees.

The Chief Minister also targeted the Trinamool Congress (TMC) over what he described as its politics of appeasement. He said the previous Chief Minister used to view issues through the lens of appeasement politics.

“The former Chief Minister used to calculate the politics of appeasement in everything. The word ‘Shukrabari’ was first heard from Mamata’s mouth,” Adhikari said.

‘No place for intellectual Naxals’ in Bengal

Adhikari also issued a strong message over the alleged anti-national slogans written on the walls of Jadavpur University. He said he was forced to post a few videos after the slogans appeared on the walls.

“I was forced to post a few videos. Anti-national slogans were written on the walls in Jadavpur. There is no place in Bengal for any supporter of Kishenji,” he said.

Adhikari also questioned the celebrations surrounding such activities, asking, “What freedom is being celebrated with music and fanfare?” while asserting that “there is no place in West Bengal for intellectual Naxals or their supporters.”

Adhikari lays out six-point vision for Bengal

Adhikari outlined six key goals for his government, with national security as the top priority. He said the government will also focus on fulfilling its constitutional responsibilities and ensuring that West Bengal participates in all central government schemes.

The agenda also includes strengthening welfare programmes, creating three-tier employment opportunities, and developing an industry-friendly environment to promote investment, jobs and economic growth in the state.