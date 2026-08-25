/Tim Cook steps down after 15 years as Apple CEO

Published: Aug 25, 2026, 15:56 IST | Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 15:56 IST
Apple is set for a major leadership transition as John Ternus prepares to take over as CEO, succeeding Tim Cook. After years of steering the tech giant to record highs, Cook is expected to move into the role of Executive Chairman, marking a new chapter for the company. Ternus, known for his role in Apple’s hardware innovation, now faces the challenge of leading one of the world’s most valuable companies into its next phase of growth and competition.