Beating Retreat ceremony now scaled down. Here’s how it is different from before

The Beating Retreat or the flag-lowering ceremony at the India-Pakistan border will resume on Wednesday (May 21) for the public after being stopped for about two weeks by India amid the tensions between the two nations.

The ceremony, which happened daily at three locations in Punjab, was stopped on May 8 after the Indian Armed Forces carried out Operation Sindoor in response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26. The event that happens every day two hours before sunset, however, will now be scaled down.

Scaled down Beating Retreat resumes

Given the current tensions between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, while the flag-lowering ceremony is resuming at the Attari border in Amritsar, it will not happen like usual.

During the ceremony, the Border Security Force (BSF) troops will not shake hands Pakistani Rangers. Moreover, the gates will not be opened during the flag-lowering process.

Although the flag was being lowered every day by BSF troops, public entry was being stopped at the three locations – Attari, Hussainiwala and Sadki – on May 8 for “public safety” following Operation Sindoor.

The event, which is held daily in the evening at Attari, Hussainiwala and Sadki, will be curtailed as BSF troops will not shake hands with Pakistani Rangers, the officials said. There will also be no exchange of sweets or gifts.

What is Beating Retreat ceremony?

The ceremony symbolises brotherhood as well as rivalry between India and Pakistan. It is marked by colourful and dramatic military shows and battle calls from both sides, followed by a parade featuring high kicks, stomps and military moves.

In usual circumstances, the iron gates between the two countries open, and the flags of both countries are lowered simultaneously. Then, flags are folded, and Indian BSF troops shake hands with Pakistan Rangers as the ceremony concludes. The gates are then closed.

Why was ceremony suspended?

The iconic ceremony was temporarily suspended after Operation Sindoor. On May 7, the Indian Armed Forces carried out airstrikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), targeting terror sites, in response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26.

The resumption of the ceremony at the border suggests de-escalation of tension between the two countries following the ceasefire.