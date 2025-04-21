Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sorrow at the death of Pope Francis on Monday (April 21). Taking to the social media platform X, the Indian PM shared photos of some good moments with the Pope.

Advertisment

Deeply pained by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. In this hour of grief and remembrance, my heartfelt condolences to the global Catholic community. Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the… pic.twitter.com/QKod5yTXrB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 21, 2025

Also read: When Hollywood star Mark Walhlberg had to seek apology from Pope Francis for this film

"Deeply pained by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. In this hour of grief and remembrance, my heartfelt condolences to the global Catholic community," PM Modi wrote in his message.

Advertisment

“Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world. From a young age, he devoted himself towards realising the ideals of Lord Christ. He diligently served the poor and downtrodden. For those who were suffering, he ignited a spirit of hope,” the Indian PM added in his message of grief.

Also read: Pope Francis Death | Pope Francis passes away at 88: World leaders mourn 'a great loss to humanity'

He talked about his meetings with the pope, saying he was “greatly inspired” by how committed the pope was to inclusivity and all-around development.

Advertisment

“I fondly recall my meetings with him and was greatly inspired by his commitment to inclusive and all-around development. His affection for the people of India will always be cherished. May his soul find eternal peace in God’s embrace,” PM Modi wrote.

Also read: ‘No peace without freedom’: Pope Francis’ final message called for Gaza ceasefire | Read his last address

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Committee on External Affairs, Shashi Tharoor, also mourned the pope's death as he called his death “a great loss to humanity”.

A great loss to humanity. Pope Francis was a man of great compassion, breadth of knowledge and depth of experience, who brought a humane understanding to the problems of ordinary people around the world. May his great soul rest in peace.



ॐ शांति! https://t.co/r3B3mkQ4Ge — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 21, 2025

“Pope Francis was a man of great compassion, breadth of knowledge and depth of experience, who brought a humane understanding to the problems of ordinary people around the world. May his great soul rest in peace,” Tharoor wrote.

Also read: When Pope Francis’ medical team wanted to stop his treatment, let him ‘die in peace’