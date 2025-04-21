Pope Francis Death News: Pope Francis died on Monday aged 88, a day after making a much hoped-for appearance at Saint Peter's Square on Easter Sunday, the Vatican said in a statement.
Pope Francis Death News and Updates of Vatican City
"This morning at 7:35 am (0535 GMT) the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father," said Cardinal Kevin Farrell in the statement published by the Vatican on its Telegram channel.
Apr 21, 2025 17:03 IST
Nigeria's Tinubu hails pope as 'trenchant voice' for climate action
Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu on Monday mourned the passing of Pope Francis, whom he called a "tireless champion of the poor" and the world's "most trenchant voice" against climate change.
"Today, with a heavy heart, I join the Catholic faithful and Christians worldwide in mourning the passing of Pope Francis," Tinubu said in a statement. "Alas, the Lord called him home... making the world lose its most trenchant voice for justice and action against climate change."
Apr 21, 2025 16:33 IST
Pope Francis led with 'heart open to all', says Philippines' Marcos
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos joined the global outpouring of grief over the death of Pope Francis on Monday, calling him a man of "profound faith and humility".
"Pope Francis led not only with wisdom but with a heart open to all, especially the poor and forgotten," said Marcos, who leads Asia's bastion of Catholicism. "It is a profoundly sad day," he said on his Facebook page.
Apr 21, 2025 16:32 IST
Pope to be laid in coffin at 1800 GMT, Vatican says
Pope Francis's body will be laid in a coffin in the chapel at the Saint Martha residence where he lived at 8:00 pm (1800 GMT) on Monday, the Vatican said.
"Tonight, Monday April 21 at 8:00 pm (1800 GMT), His Eminence the Most Reverend Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell, Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church, will preside over the rite of certification of death and the laying of the body in the coffin," the Holy See said in a statement.
Apr 21, 2025 16:15 IST
Zelensky says grieving for Pope Francis who 'prayed for peace in Ukraine'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday mourned the death of Pope Francis, saying the Catholic leader had "prayed for peace in Ukraine and for Ukrainians."
"We grieve together with Catholics and all Christians," Zelensky wrote on social media.
Millions of people around the world are mourning the tragic news of Pope Francis’s passing. His life was devoted to God, to people, and to the Church.— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 21, 2025
He knew how to give hope, ease suffering through prayer, and foster unity. He prayed for peace in Ukraine and for Ukrainians. We… pic.twitter.com/Ww6NtsbWWS
Apr 21, 2025 16:14 IST
Spain declares three days of mourning for Pope Francis
Spain will observe three days of mourning to honour Pope Francis after the Argentine pontiff's death on Monday aged 88, Justice Minister Felix Bolanos said in a televised address.
"We regret the death of a good man and a great pope. Therefore, the government of Spain will declare three days of official mourning," Bolanos said, praising Francis's "reformist" 12-year papacy that "will leave a legacy for history".
Apr 21, 2025 16:03 IST
Argentina's Milei hails pope's 'wisdom' despite their 'differences'
Argentine President Javier Milei paid tribute Monday to Pope Francis's "wisdom" despite the pair's "differences", following the pontiff's death aged 88.
"In spite of differences that today seem minor, to have known him in his goodness and wisdom was a true honor for me," Milei posted on X.
Apr 21, 2025 16:02 IST
'Thanks for everything,' Hungary's Orban says to late Pope Francis
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Monday said "Thank you for everything, Holy Father. We bid you farewell", in a short Facebook post following Pope Francis's death.
The nationalist premier accompanied his message with a photo of one of his meetings with Francis, who praised the Church's renewal in Hungary while urging Europe to take in more migrants.
Apr 21, 2025 15:44 IST
UK PM says 'courageous' Pope Francis strived for a 'better world'
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Pope Francis's leadership was "courageous" and the pope, who died aged 88 on Monday, "never lost hope of a better world".
"His leadership in a complex and challenging time for the world and the church was courageous, yet always came from a place of deep humility," Starmer said in a statement, with flags set to fly at half-mast on UK government buildings for a day in his honour.
Apr 21, 2025 15:44 IST
African Union chair pays tribute to Pope Francis's 'towering moral voice'
The chair of the African Union paid tribute to a "towering moral voice of our time and a steadfast advocate for peace, justice, compassion, and human dignity" following the death of Pope Francis on Monday.
Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, chairman of the African Union, in a statement praised "the Pope's courageous engagement with the African continent, amplifying the voices of the voiceless, championing peace and reconciliation, and standing in solidarity with those affected by conflict and poverty".
Apr 21, 2025 15:24 IST
Putin hails Pope Francis as 'defender of the highest values of humanism and justice': Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday hailed the late Pope Francis as a "defender" of "humanism and justice", and praised his efforts to promote dialogue between the Orthodox and Catholic churches.
Putin praised "wise" Pope Francis who died Monday as a "consistent defender of the high values of humanism and justice," in a letter to the Vatican published by the Kremlin, adding he had "actively promoted dialogue between the Russian Orthodox and Roman Catholic Churches."
Apr 21, 2025 15:22 IST
ECB's Lagarde honours Pope Francis as 'global voice for unity, justice, and human dignity'
European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Monday she was "deeply saddened" by Pope Francis's death.
"He was a global voice for unity, justice, and human dignity. His wisdom and humility touched lives far beyond faith," Lagarde wrote on X.
Apr 21, 2025 15:22 IST
'Deeply saddened': King Charles pays tribute to Pope Francis
King Charles released a statement following Pope Francis's death, just weeks after their notable private meeting in Italy.
"My wife and I were most deeply saddened to learn of the death of Pope Francis.
"Our heavy hearts have been somewhat eased, however, to know that His Holiness was able to share an Easter Greeting with the Church and the world he served with such devotion throughout his life and ministry.
"His Holiness will be remembered for his compassion, his concern for the unity of the Church and for his tireless commitment to the common causes of all people of faith, and to those of goodwill who work for the benefit of others. His belief that care for Creation is an existential expression of faith in God resounded with so many across the world.
"Through his work and care for both people and planet, he profoundly touched the lives of so many.
"The Queen and I remember with particular affection our meetings with His Holiness over the years and we were greatly moved to have been able to visit him earlier in the month.
"We send our most heartfelt condolences and profound sympathy to the Church he served with such resolve and to the countless people around the world who, inspired by his life, will be mourning the devastating loss of this faithful follower of Jesus Christ."
The King signed the message: "Charles R."
Apr 21, 2025 15:09 IST
Pope Francis was 'faithful friend' of Palestinians: Abbas
Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas paid tribute to Pope Francis, who died Monday at 88, calling him a "faithful friend of the Palestinian people," the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.
"Today, we lost a faithful friend of the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights," Abbas said, noting that Pope Francis "recognised the Palestinian state and authorised the Palestinian flag to be raised in the Vatican."
Apr 21, 2025 15:09 IST
Polish PM hails Pope Francis as 'a good, warm and sensitive man'
Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Monday paid tribute to Pope Francis, calling the late pontiff a "good, warm and sensitive man".
"Pope Francis has died. A good, warm and sensitive man. May he rest in peace," Tusk wrote on X.
Apr 21, 2025 15:08 IST
Anglican church head hails Pope Francis's 'desire to lead... church in new ways'
The Church of England's most senior cleric hailed Pope Francis's "desire to lead and build the church in new ways" after the head of the Catholic Church died on Monday.
Hailing the deceased pope's "service of the poor", Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell said Pope Francis was "acutely aware of the divisions between our churches and how they stand in the way of seeing Jesus Christ more fully".
Apr 21, 2025 15:02 IST
Lebanon president mourns loss of country's 'dear friend' Pope Francis
Lebanon's Christian President Joseph Aoun mourned the death on Monday of Pope Francis, a "dear friend and strong supporter" of the crisis-hit multi-confessional country.
"We will never forget his repeated calls to protect Lebanon and preserve its identity and diversity," Aoun -- the Arab world's only Christian president -- said in a statement on the presidency's X account, calling Francis's death "a loss for all humanity, for he was a powerful voice for justice and peace" who called for "dialogue between religions and cultures".
Apr 21, 2025 15:01 IST
Eiffel Tower to go dark on Monday night after Pope Francis's death
The Eiffel Tower's landmark illuminations will be switched off on Monday night in memory of Pope Francis who died aged 88, Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo said.
City hall was planning to name a site in the French capital after Francis who, she said, had placed "ecology at the centre of spiritual concerns" and had argued in favour of "welcoming refugees".
Apr 21, 2025 15:01 IST
Kenya president praises Pope Francis's 'commitment to inclusivity'
Kenya's President William Ruto said the death of Pope Francis on Monday was "a big loss to the Catholic faithful and the Christian world".
"He exemplified servant leadership through his humility, his unwavering commitment to inclusivity and justice, and his deep compassion for the poor and the vulnerable," Ruto wrote on X.
"His strong ethical and moral convictions inspired millions across the world, regardless of faith or background," he added.
We join the Catholic Church and the global Christian community in mourning the passing of Pope Francis.— William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) April 21, 2025
This is a big loss to the Catholic faithful and the Christian world. Pope Francis will be remembered for a life dedicated to serving the Lord, the Church, and humanity.
He… pic.twitter.com/YmMLL90ccw
Apr 21, 2025 14:53 IST
White House: ‘Rest in Peace, Pope Francis’
The White House on Monday expressed its condolences after the death aged 88 of Pope Francis.
"Rest in Peace, Pope Francis," the US presidency wrote on X, accompanied by photos of the pontiff meeting President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance on separate occasions.
Rest in Peace, Pope Francis. ✝️ pic.twitter.com/8CGwKaNnTh— The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 21, 2025
Apr 21, 2025 14:46 IST
Ethiopian PM praises Pope Francis's 'legacy of compassion'
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent his "deepest condolences" after the death of Pope Francis on Monday.
"May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may his legacy of compassion, humility, and service to humanity continue to inspire generations to come," Abiy wrote in a post on X.
I extend my deepest condolences on the passing of Pope Francis @Pontifex. May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may his legacy of compassion, humility, and service to humanity continue to inspire generations to come. pic.twitter.com/TBQQ9kT0NG— Abiy Ahmed Ali 🇪🇹 (@AbiyAhmedAli) April 21, 2025
Apr 21, 2025 14:45 IST
Paris Notre-Dame cathedral bells ring out 88 times in honour of Pope
The bells at Paris's Notre-Dame cathedral rang out 88 times on Monday in honour of Pope Francis, who died aged 88, according to news agency AFP.
The "88 rings for 88 years of life" were to be followed by a full ringing of the cathedral's bells before a noon mass in Francis's honour, followed by another in early evening, according to the Notre-Dame press office.
Apr 21, 2025 14:45 IST
Irish PM says Pope Francis 'spoke out for the poor'
Irish Prime Minister Michael Martin hailed Pope Francis's solidarity with the "poor, the marginalised, and the oppressed" after the pope died on Monday.
"Pope Francis' long and distinguished papacy was marked by his unwavering commitment to the principles of compassion, peace and human dignity" said Martin, adding that he would be remembered for his "expression of pain and shame" about historic child abuses in the Catholic Church during his 2018 visit to Ireland.
Apr 21, 2025 14:44 IST
'He was obviously very ill', US Vice President JD Vance on pope's death
US Vice President JD Vance, who met Pope Francis on Sunday (Apr 20), a day before his passing, said that he was "happy to see him", however he was "obviously very ill".
"I just learned of the passing of Pope Francis. My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him. I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill. But I’ll always remember him for the below homily he gave in the very early days of COVID. It was really quite beautiful. May God rest his soul," he wrote in a post on X.
I just learned of the passing of Pope Francis. My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him.— JD Vance (@JDVance) April 21, 2025
I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill. But I’ll always remember him for the below homily he gave in the very early days…
Apr 21, 2025 14:40 IST
Egypt's Sisi says Pope Francis 'was a voice of peace, love and compassion'
The death of Pope Francis on Monday "is a profound loss for the entire world, as as he was a voice of peace, love and compassion," Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said.
Extending his condolences, Sisi said the late Catholic leader was an exceptional global figure who "worked tirelessly to promote tolerance and build bridges of dialogue ... and was a champion of the Palestinian cause, defending legitimate rights and calling for an end to conflict".
Apr 21, 2025 14:40 IST
Mass for pope to be held Wednesday in Church of Holy Sepulchre: Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem
A mass for Pope Francis will be held on Wednesday morning at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem said.
In a WhatsApp message, the Patriarchate announced a "mass at the Basilica of the Holy Sepulchre" on Wednesday at 1230 GMT "presided over by His Beatitude Cardinal Pizzaballa and members of the Assembly of Catholic Ordinaries".
Apr 21, 2025 14:26 IST
'His affection for the people of India will always be cherished,' says PM Modi on pope's death
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Deeply pained by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. In this hour of grief and remembrance, my heartfelt condolences to the global Catholic community. Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world. From a young age, he devoted himself towards realising the ideals of Lord Christ. He diligently served the poor and downtrodden. For those who were suffering, he ignited a spirit of hope."
"I fondly recall my meetings with him and was greatly inspired by his commitment to inclusive and all-round development. His affection for the people of India will always be cherished. May his soul find eternal peace in God’s embrace," he added.
Deeply pained by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. In this hour of grief and remembrance, my heartfelt condolences to the global Catholic community. Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the… pic.twitter.com/QKod5yTXrB— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 21, 2025
Apr 21, 2025 14:25 IST
'A great man has left us', says Italy's Meloni on pope's death
Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said "a great man has left us" after Pope Francis died on Monday.
"Pope Francis has returned to the Father's home. It is deeply sad news, because a great man has left us," Meloni said in a statement.
Apr 21, 2025 14:12 IST
Germany's Merz says Pope Francis 'guided by humility and faith'
Germany’s chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz said that Pope Francis would be remembered for tireless commitment to the society’s weakest members.
“He was guided by humility and faith in God’s mercy,” Mr. Merz said in a post on X.
Apr 21, 2025 14:08 IST
Iran offers condolences after death of Pope Francis, says spokesman
Iran offered condolences on Monday following the death of Pope Francis, head of the Catholic Church, at the age of 88.
"My colleagues have just informed me of the news… I offer my condolences to all Christians around the world," Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baqaei said at a press briefing. Iran, a Muslim-majority country, maintains close ties with the Vatican.
Apr 21, 2025 14:08 IST
Israel president hails Pope Francis's 'boundless compassion'
Israeli President Isaac Herzog praised the deceased Pope Francis on Monday as "a man of deep faith and boundless compassion".
"He rightly saw great importance in fostering strong ties with the Jewish world and in advancing interfaith dialogue as a path toward greater understanding and mutual respect," the president said in a post on X.
אני שולח את תנחומיי העמוקים לאזרחי ישראל הנוצרים, לקהילות הנוצריות בארץ הקודש ולעולם הנוצרי כולו - על אובדן אביהם הרוחני, האפיפיור פרנציסקוס.— יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) April 21, 2025
האפיפיור פרנציסקוס ז״ל, היה אדם בעל אמונה עצומה ורחמים רבים, שהקדיש את חייו למען קידומם של עניי העולם ולקריאה לשלום בעידן מורכב וסוער.…
Apr 21, 2025 14:06 IST
Macron says Pope Francis was 'always on the side of the most vulnerable'
French President Emmanuel Macron, took to X and wrote, "From Buenos Aires to Rome, Pope Francis wanted the Church to bring joy and hope to the poorest. May it unite people with each other and with nature. May this hope continually revive beyond him. My wife and I send our thoughts to all Catholics and to the grieving world."
De Buenos Aires à Rome, le Pape François voulait que l’Église apporte la joie et l’espoir aux plus pauvres. Qu’elle unisse les Hommes entre eux et avec la nature. Puisse cette espérance ressusciter sans cesse au-delà de lui.— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) April 21, 2025
À tous les Catholiques,… pic.twitter.com/oFKBJwaweH
Apr 21, 2025 14:00 IST
'He inspired millions', says Ursula von der Leyen
President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen said, "Today, the world mourns the passing of Pope Francis. He inspired millions, far beyond the Catholic Church, with his humility and love so pure for the less fortunate. My thoughts are with all who feel this profound loss. May they find solace in the idea that Pope Francis’ legacy will continue to guide us all toward a more just, peaceful and compassionate world."
Today, the world mourns the passing of Pope Francis.— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) April 21, 2025
He inspired millions, far beyond the Catholic Church, with his humility and love so pure for the less fortunate.
My thoughts are with all who feel this profound loss.
May they find solace in the idea that Pope Francis’… pic.twitter.com/FiI6SASNl8
Apr 21, 2025 13:57 IST
European Parliament President Roberta Metsola mourns the passing of Pope Francis
European Parliament President Roberta Metsola mourned the passing of Pope Francis.
She took to Twitter and said in a post, "Europe mourns the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. His contagious smile captured millions of people’s hearts across the globe. ‘The People’s Pope’ will be remembered for his love for life, hope for peace, compassion for equality & social justice. May he rest in peace."
Europe mourns the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis.— Roberta Metsola (@EP_President) April 21, 2025
His contagious smile captured millions of people’s hearts across the globe.
‘The People’s Pope’ will be remembered for his love for life, hope for peace, compassion for equality & social justice.
May he rest in peace 🇪🇺🇻🇦 pic.twitter.com/LsqYREynVP