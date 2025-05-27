BCCI to honour Indian armed forces at IPL 2025 closing ceremony

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday (May 27) decided that the closing ceremony of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be dedicated to honuring the Indian Armed Forces.

Scheduled for June 3 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the 45-minute ceremony will pay tribute to the bravery and dedication of military personnel, particularly in recognition of their successful execution of Operation Sindoor.

“The BCCI salutes the bravery, courage, and selfless service of our armed forces, whose heroic efforts under Operation Sindoor continue to protect and inspire the nation. As a tribute, we have decided to dedicate the closing ceremony to the armed forces and honour our heroes. While cricket remains a national passion, there is nothing greater than the nation and its sovereignty, integrity, and security of our country. We are proud of our armed forces and thankful to them for ensuring our security and safety at all times,” Saikia was quoted saying to TOI.

“We have sent out invitations to senior armed forces officials for the ceremony. We have also decided to dedicate a few stands in the stadium during the match for the armed forces personnel. The closing ceremony will feature some patriotic songs being played out. It will be a solemn occasion," he added.

The IPL 2025 got suspended for a week amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. However, the tournament resumed on May 17 after the two countries came to a ceasefire agreement.

