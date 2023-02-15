BBC offices searched in India by tax officials for second day, employees asked to work from home: Reports

BBC (British Broadcasting Corporation) offices in Delhi and Mumbai are being scrutinised for the second straight day on Wednesday by Income Tax officials, as part of a tax evasion probe, said multiple media reports. According to a report, BBC has instructed its employees by email to work from home and refrain from answering questions pertaining to their personal incomes. "Employees can refrain from answering questions on personal income if asked so. They should answer other salary-related queries," the email read.

The UK's national broadcaster advised its staff to cooperate with the Income Tax officials and "answer questions comprehensively". The Indian media outlet, NDTV while quoting sources said, that the latest survey will be centred around questions related to accounts. It added that the probe will be conducted on the BBC senior management.

Also Read | FDA approves a 'first-of-its-kind' vibrating pill to relieve chronic constipation

"The Income Tax Authorities remain at the BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai. Many staff have now left the building, but some have been asked to remain and are continuing to cooperate with the ongoing enquiries," a BBC News Press Team tweeted at 10:26 pm on Tuesday night.

"We are supporting our staff during this time and continue to hope to have this situation resolved as soon as possible," it added.

This is the second straight day when BBC offices were searched in India. On Tuesday, a team of 60-70 personnel of the Income Tax department carried out the survey and the employees were asked not to use phones and also to not share details until the search is over.

The opposition leaders in India are targeting the government and linking the raids to the controversy stoked following the release of a two-part BBC documentary on the Gujarat riots in 2002 and the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The last crucial development in the BBC saga was when last week, India's apex court rejected a request for a complete ban on BBC in India over the documentary. The Supreme Court termed the petition "entirely misconceived". UK has not made any official comments yet over the searches.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE