/‘Baseless, misleading’: Piyush Goyal slams report saying India rejected quick trade deal with US

Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Monday denied reports of any impasse in India-US trade talks, saying he had held “fantastic meetings” with American trade representative Jamieson Greer.

Goyal was reacting to a report of the Reuters news agency claiming India had rejected a quick trade agreement with the US in recent talks and that New Delhi is “holding out for a better deal”.

“This news is completely false, baseless and misleading. I had fantastic meetings with USTR Jamieson Greer, @USTradeRep, when he visited Delhi in June,” Goyal said in a post on X.

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He added that in recent meetings both sides “reaffirmed their commitment” to reaching an agreement that would be “balanced, commercially meaningful, and delivers tangible benefits for businesses, farmers, workers, and consumers in both countries.”

Goyal said the trade teams “remain fully engaged” in achieving the objective.

Goyal was denying the Reuters report which claimed that India had rejected a quick trade agreement with the US and that there was “no consensus because Washington did not offer assurances on New Delhi’s key demands.” The report cited an Indian government official who was not named.

It also quoted a US official as saying that India had “been difficult in the negotiations”, signalling that no quick deal was likely.

‘Don’t see any challenge in talks,’ says commerce secretary

Commerce secretary Rajesh Agarwal also earlier said there were no obstacles in concluding the India-US trade agreement. “We don’t see any challenge on India-US trade deal negotiations,” Agarwal had said during a briefing.

Speaking about the recent engagement between New Delhi and Washington, Agarwal said the Indian team had visited the US in May, while the US team came to India last month.

“Talks are going on in a proper framework,” he added, while highlighting that both sides had maintained a positive tone and that the “deal is ready.”

"The India-US framework deal is ready. We are ready to sign. Right time is being awaited,” he said. The work on the deal had been completed, and things were getting “structured”, he added. “We are progressing well,” Agarwal stated.

Regarding the broader trade environment, Agarwal outlined that US tariff actions have created uncertainty for many partners. “Now again they are in discussion with other countries. They are having a parallel investigation,” the commerce secretary said, adding that India was a part of these discussions. “We have joined consultations. All progressing in right directions,” he said.

Meanwhile, US State Department spokesperson Margaret Macleod said last week that the US officials had expressed “great optimism” regarding the interim trade agreement with India.

“We hear from US government officials that there is great optimism it will happen soon, but for the specific details, it would be best to ask the US Trade Representative directly,” the spokesperson said.