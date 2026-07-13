/Ayodhya Ram mandir donation 'theft': Supreme Court issues notice to UP govt on pleas seeking CBI probe

A notice was issued to to the Union and the Uttar Pradesh Government on Monday (July 13) by the Supreme Court on several petitions seeking investigation into the alleged embezzlement of donations received for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Notice was also sent to the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and the Special Investigation Team was directed to file a status report on the developments so far. The composition of the SIT has also been sought in the report.

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A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana was hearing the petitions. Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, who appeared on behalf of the Centre and the State, said that the status report will be filed in a sealed cover.

A request by SG to defer the issuance of notice to the temple trust was turned down by the court.

"Issue notice. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta accepts notice. Issue notice to Teerth Kshetra trust. Let a status report be filed. We direct SIT constituted by State of UP to submit a status report before this court. The SIT shall also have member composition," the Court directed.

What did the petitions seek?

At least three petitions were heard today related to the alleged embezzlement of Ram temple donations. One of the petitions, filed by advocates Ajay Kumar Rai and Dinesh Kumar Yadav, arraigned Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the State of Uttar Pradesh and the Union of India as respondents.

The plea seeks registration of a regular case and an independent, time-bound investigation.