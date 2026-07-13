The Supreme Court Monday put on hold an order passed by the Madras High Court that directed Tamil Nadu government to stop cow or calf slaughter on the eve of Bakrid or on any other day.

The plea filed by Tamil Nadu challenging the high court order imposing blanket ban on the slaughter of cows and calves in the state was being heard by a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta.

The blanket ban on slaughter of cows and calves during Bakrid "or on any other day" was imposed on Tamil Nadu by the Madras high court in May this year.

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Supreme court bench of Justice Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta put on hold Madras high court's order while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) by the Tamil Nadu government challenging blanket ban on the slaughter of cows and calves in the state.

While passing the interim order the court observed that the last paragraph of the High Court's order (which imposed the state-wide ban), prima facie required "correction."

What had the high court said?

The ban was imposed by High Court bench comprising Justice GR Swaminathan and Justice V Lakshminaray while hearing a PIL filed by K Surya alias K Surya Prasanth of Coimbator on May 7 this year. He had contended that arrangements were being made to slaughter cows and calves for Qurban (sacrifice) during Bakrid at places other than designated slaughterhouses.