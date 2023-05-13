Bangalore Karnataka Elections Results 2023: Check who is winning in Bangalore South, Hebbal & Devanahalli

Bangalore Karnataka Elections Results 2023: Legislative Assembly elections in Karnataka were held on May 10, 2023, to elect all 224 members of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. The counting of votes is currently underway and results will be declared on May 13, 2023. The election saw a voter turnout of 73.19 per cent, which is the highest ever recorded in the history of elections in Karnataka.

The tenure of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on May 24, 2023. The last assembly elections were held in May 2018. In May 2018 elections, a coalition of Janata Dal (Secular) and Indian National Congress formed the state government, with HD Kumaraswamy becoming the Chief Minister.

This coalition government collapsed in July 2019 due to numerous resignations by members of Congress and JD(S). Eventually, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) formed the state government with BS Yediyurappa becoming Chief Minister. Current trends in Bangalore district Though Karnataka saw a record voter turnout of 73 per cent on Wednesday, Bangalore registered a low polling percentage during the elections despite its high civic engagement. Bangalore South, which is one of the 104 Assembly seats won by the BJP in the 2018 elections, recorded a voter turnout of 52.96 per cent that year.

Polling percentages at the end of May 10 showed BBMP (Central) at 55.45 per cent, BBMP (North) at 52.88 per cent, BBMP (South) at 52.8 per cent and Bangalore Urban at 56.98 per cent.

Out of total 224 constituencies in the state, 28 are in Bangalore. Yeshwantpur had the highest turnout at 63.69 per cent, followed by Yelahanka at 62.68 per cent Anekal at 61.85 per cent, Chikpet at 58.09 per cent and Jayanagar at 58 per cent.

The five constituencies in the capital city with the lowest turnout were CV Raman Nagar (47.43 per cent), BTM Layout (49.15 per cent), Bommanahalli (49.5 per cent) and Bangalore South (51.6 per cent). Karnataka Elections Results 2023: List of Bangalore winners The Congress party is leading in several key constituencies, including Shivajinagar, C V Raman Nagar, and Sarvagnanagar. In contrast, the BJP has taken the lead in the Bangalore South seat.

The Bangalore South, one of the 224 constituencies in the Karnataka Assembly had previously seen a clash between the BJP and the Congress, in which the BJP secured a landslide victory. The heavyweight leader, Krishnappa had won by a margin of over 30,000 votes. He has incidentally been a MLA from Bangalore South since 2008.

Bangalore South is the largest Assembly constituency in Karnataka and has more than 581,000 voters. This number is three-and-half times more than the state's smallest constituency, Sringeri.

Bangalore Urban S.No. Constituency Leading Candidate/Winner Party Status 1 Anekal (SC) B. Shevanna INC Awaited 2 Bangalore South M Krishnappa BJP Awaited 3 Basavanagudi Ravi Subramanya LA BJP Awaited 4 Bommanahalli Sathish Reddy M BJP Awaited 5 Byatarayanapura Krishna Byregowda INC Awaited 6 Chamrajpet BZ Zameer Ahmed INC Awaited 7 Dasarahalli S. Muniraj BJP Awaited 8 Gandhi Nagar Sapthagiri Gowda AR BJP Awaited 9 Govindraj Nagar Priyakrishna INC Awaited 10 Hebbal Suresha BS INC Awaited 11 Jayanagar CK Ramamurhty BJP Awaited 12 KR Pura BA Basavraja BJP Awaited 13 Mahadevapura (SC) Manjula S BJP Awaited 14 Mahalakshmi Layout K Gopalaiah BJP Awaited 15 Malleshwaram Dr Ashwinath Narayan CN BJP Awaited 16 Padmanaba Nagar R Ashoka BJP Awaited 17 Pulakeshinagar AC Srinivasa INC Awaited 18 Rajaji Nagar S Suresh Kumar BJP Awaited 19 Rajarajeshwarinagar Munirathna BJP Awaited 20 Sarvagnangar Kelachandra Joseph George INC Awaited 21 Shanti Nagar Vijayendra Yediyurappa BJP Awaited 22 Shivajinagar Rizwan Arshad INC Awaited 23 Vijay Nagar H Ravindra BJP Awaited 24 Yelahanka SR Vishwanath BJP Awaited 25 Yeshvanthapura TN Javarayi Gowda JD (S) Awaited Bangalore Rural S.No. Constituency Leading Candidate/Winner Party Status 1 Channapatna HD Kumaraswamy JD(S) Awaited 2 Devanahalli (SC) KH Muniyappa INC Awaited 3 Doddaballapur Dheeraj Muniraj BJP Awaited 4 Hoskote Sharath Kumar Bachegowda INC Awaited 5 Kanakapura DK Shivakumar INC Awaited 6 Magadi HC Balakrishna INC Awaited 7 Nelamangala (SC) Shreenivasaiah INC Awaited 8 Ramanagram Nikhil Kumaraswamy JD(S) Awaited (This is a live updating copy)