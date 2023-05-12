Karnataka Election Results 2023: Date & live counting timings- when, where and how to watch poll results live

Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023: The results of the high-voltage Karnataka Assembly elections will be announced on Saturday, May 13. The voting was held on May 10 which witnessed a fierce face-off between rivals BJP and the Congress, besides the JD(S). The state saw its highest every-voter turnout with 73.19 per cent voting for 224 assembly seats.

Counting of votes will start at 8:00 am in 36 centres across the southern state. Poll officials anticipate a clear picture of the election outcome to emerge by mid-day. The concerned authorities have already taken extensive measures to ensure security in and around the counting centres to prevent any unwanted incidents, as per official sources.

Exit polls give Congress a slight edge over the BJP despite the latter fighting the election using the charisma and vote-pulling of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Here is how you can track the counting of results and check the name of winners. Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023: Vote counting date and time Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023: How to check election results To check the results of the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023, follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website of the Election Commission of India- https://results.eci.gov.in/

On the homepage, click on ‘General Elections to Assembly Constituency May 2023’

There, the result trends will appear on the screen. Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023: How to watch Karnataka election results live? Apart from the official website of the Election Commission of India, the Voter Helpline app can also be downloaded from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store can also be used to track the results. The results can also be tracked on the official website of WIONews.

The mobile app provides users with comprehensive information on candidates, including their profiles, income statements, assets, and criminal cases. Citizens can download this information in PDF format and print it out.

