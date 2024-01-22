Ram Mandir consecration: Key takeaways from Indian PM Modi's address

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (Jan 22) expressed joy and congratulated devotees in a heartfelt speech at the 'Pran Prathistha' or consecration ceremony in Ram Mandir Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya where he said that Lord Ram will no longer stay in a tent but in a grand temple.

He then stated that the consecration ceremony marks the start of a new era, or "kaal chakra", and that people would remember this date even after decades.

He further said that the grand temple inaugurated today has been constructed after centuries of sacrifice. आज हमारे राम आ गए हैं! pic.twitter.com/LqKe85lL9v — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 22, 2024 ×

Here are the key takeaways and top quotes from PM Modi's address.

1.) "Lord Ram has finally arrived (in his abode) following the wait of centuries. After the patience that we showed for centuries and the sacrifices we made, our Lord Ram has finally arrived."

2.) "Ram Lalla will not stay in a tent now. He will stay in the grand temple."

3.) "January 22, 2024, is not just a date, but the beginning of a new era. The construction of Ram Mandir has filled people with a new energy."

4.) "The country has broken free of the shackles of slavery. Even after thousands of years, people will remember this date and moment. It's Ram's supreme blessings that we are witnessing it." अयोध्या धाम में श्री राम लला की प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा का अलौकिक क्षण हर किसी को भाव-विभोर करने वाला है। इस दिव्य कार्यक्रम का हिस्सा बनना मेरा परम सौभाग्य है। जय सियाराम! https://t.co/GAuJXuB63A — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 22, 2024 ×

5.) "Today, I apologise to Lord Ram as there was something lacking in our love and penance due to which this work (construction of Ram Temple) was not done for so many years. However, that gap has been bridged today and I am confident that Lord Ram will forgive us."

6.) "Ram's existence was questioned... I would like to express my thanks to the Supreme Court for doing justice and the temple was built in accordance with the law."

7.) "This is a moment of celebration as well as the moment of a reflection of Indian society's maturity It is an occasion of not merely triumph but humility too. The history of the world is itself proof that many countries get strangled in their own history and such countries faced difficulties when they tried to solve their problems...but the way, our country untied the knots of history, is proof that our future is going to be more beautiful than our past."

8.) "There was also a time when some people used to say 'Ram Mandir bana toh aag lag jaegi' (the construction of the temple will set off a firestorm). Such people could not understand the purity of India's social spirit. The construction of this temple of Ram Lalla is also a symbol of peace, patience, mutual harmony and coordination of the Indian society. We are seeing that this construction is not giving birth to any fire, but to energy."

9.) "Today in Ayodhya, not only has the Pran Pratishtha of the idol of Ram Lalla taken place, but this is also the lifeblood of unwavering faith in Indian culture as manifested in the form of Shri Ram. It is also the embodiment of human values and highest ideals. This temple is not just a temple of god."

10.) "I have a firm belief and immense faith that today, the devotees of Prabhu Ram are completely absorbed in this historic moment... the devotees of Prabhu Ram, in every corner of the country and the world, are deeply feeling this...This moment is divine, this moment is the holiest of all."

11.) "Over the last 11 days, I have had this opportunity to listen to Ramayana in different languages and in different states. Defining Lord Ram, saints have said that Lord Ram resides in everyone. People of every era have experienced Lord Ram. People of every era have expressed Lord Ram in their languages."