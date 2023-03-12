Australian PM Albanese responds after Modi raises temple vandalism issue

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said his country will not tolerate attacks on Hindu temples and religious places after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue of vandalism of Hindu temples in the Down Under country.

"I gave him (PM Modi) the assurance that Australia is a country that respects people's faith. That we don't tolerate the sort of extreme actions and attacks that we've seen on religious buildings, be they Hindu temples, mosques, synagogues, or churches," Albanese was quoted as saying by PTI.

The Indian PM on Friday, during a joint press conference, breaking away from the bonhomie of the entire tour, raised the matter at a joint conference. Modi described the attacks on Hindu temples as a 'matter of regret'.

"The Indian community is making a significant contribution to the society and economy of Australia. It is a matter of regret that reports have come regularly from Australia in the last few weeks about attacks on temples," said PM Modi.

"It is natural that such news worries the people in India, and disturbs our minds. I have shared these feelings and concerns of ours with Prime Minister Albanese. And he has assured me that the safety of the Indian community is a special priority for him. Our teams will be in regular touch on this topic, and will cooperate as much as possible," he added.

The Australian PM was on a four-day India visit and held several key bilateral talks with the Indian side. In his closing remarks, Albanese said the two countries were working towards a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement. Albanese added that he was hopeful that the agreement will be finalised by the end of this year.

The highlight of the trip, however, was the visit by the two leaders to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat ahead of the start of the fourth Border Gavaskar Test match between India and Australia.

(With inputs from agencies)