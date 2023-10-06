At least 7 killed, 40 injured in deadly building fire in Mumbai's Goregaon

A devastating fire erupted at a building in Mumbai's Goregaon in the early hours of Friday (Oct 6), resulting in the tragic loss of seven lives and leaving 40 individuals injured, local media reports said. The incident unfolded at around 3 am. The fire not only claimed lives and caused injuries but also engulfed several two-wheelers and cars parked nearby. There was a swift response by firefighters. Emergency responders promptly initiated firefighting operations upon arrival at the scene. Later, the injured victims were swiftly transported to nearby hospitals for medical attention.

Cause of the fire

As per local reports, the fire originated in the parking area of a seven-storey building. Locals reportedly said that the massive blaze is believed to have initially started with a cloth material that caught fire in the parking area. Subsequently, it spread to the entire vicinity.

The devastating fire was finally contained. Authorities started cooling operations to prevent any further potential fire. As the exact cause of the fire remains unknown, investigators are working to determine what led to the devastating tragedy.

The dozens of individuals who were injured in the fire have been moved to two different hospitals. Twenty-five people have been moved to HBT Trauma Care Hospital, while 15 are receiving treatment at Cooper Hospital.

Media reports said that two of the injured sustained serious injuries. The name of the building where the tragic incident took place is named Jai Bhavani, which is on Goregaon's MG road. The fire department declared the building as 'level 2'.

The fire engulfed everything that came in its way. Reports quoting officials said that the blaze spread through shops on the ground floor and also through the scrap material present there. Due to the massive blaze, people were left stuck on various floors including the terrace.

Also Read | Who is Mahbouba Seraj? Afghan woman activist nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Chief Fire Officer Ravindra Ambulgekar reportedly said that the building was constructed in 2006 under the Slum Rehabilitation scheme.

Reports suggest that the building has no firefighting system in place, an essential system that could have potentially averted the tragic deaths. Moreover, the building lift was also old. Smoke willowed through the lift duct, reports added, while giving details of the ground situation.

The fire was extinguished at around 6 am.

The firefighting efforts include about eight fire engines, three automatic turn tables, five jumbo water tankers, one turn table ladder, a quick response vehicle, and an ambulance.